Joe Cocker's Colorado country manor goes to auction

SUPREME AUCTIONS The late Joe Cocker's mansion, Mad Dog Ranch, goes up for auction on September 1.

After being on the market for two years, Mad Dog Ranch, the Tudor-style mansion of the late rock and roll legend Joe Cocker is going to auction tomorrow with no reserve.

The sprawling manor sits on 240 acres of land, offers spectacular views of Needle Rock and West Elk Mountain in Colorado and is close to the most sought-after skiing, hiking, and fly-fishing in the area. Cocker lived there for two decades, until shortly before his death in late 2014.

The seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom home with a private guest suite was built in 1992, and in 1994 Cocker and his wife Pam decided to live there permanently.

ASPEN GLENWOOD MLS A wood-panelled library, perfect for snuggling down with a book on a snowy day.

Key features of the 1485 sqm estate include a 10 metre-tall turret, a marble-floored foyer with a sweeping staircase, a cherry-panelled library, a formal dining room that seats 18 and a billiard room with full-sized bar.

It also includes a 140 sqm master suite, which has a stone fireplace, seating areas, a spa-like bath, his-and-her walk-in closets, a coffee bar and private balcony.

ASPEN GLENWOOD MLS The classically styled living room

Cocker, whose hits include 'With a little help from my friends' and 'Unchain my heart' was an avid gardener.

The expansive estate has beautifully landscaped gardens, manicured lawns, a forest, an acre-sized pond and a swimming pool.

ASPEN GLENWOOD MLS The large country-styled kitchen, with views out to the Colorado mountains.

A seven-stall barn and silo is also included on the property.

English born and raised Cocker reportedly loved to recreate the gardens of his youth around the property. One of his hobbies was to collect tomato seeds from around the world and he grew as many varieties as possible in the property's two commercial sized greenhouses.

In April 2014, the Cockers put the ranch up for sale for US$7.85 million (NZ$10.8m), as they were downsizing, building a smaller home nearby.

ASPEN GLENWOOD MLS One of the bedroom suites. This one features its own fireplace and seating area.

Joe died of lung cancer aged 70 on December 22, 2014. Pam Cocker reduced the price to US$7 million, but with no buyers, the ranch will sell at auction tomorrow with no reserve.

ASPEN GLENWOOD MLS The billiard room has its own bar.

ASPEN GLENWOOD MLS The manor features acres of beautifully landscaped gardens. Cocker was an avid gardener.

ASPEN GLENWOOD MLS The grand courtyard, featuring a 10-metre tall turret.

POOL British singer Joe Cocker receives a 'lifetime achievement award music' during the 48th Golden Camera award ceremony in Berlin, 2013.

