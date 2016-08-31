Ikea shoppers in China caught napping

Shopping for homewares at Ikea can be exhausting, but shoppers in China have found the perfect solution – they simply lie down where they are and take a nap.

They may first choose a sofa or the most comfy bed, and tuck themselves under a high threadcount duvet, but very quickly they fall asleep.

And they don't even seem to mind if a complete stranger has already tucked himself into the other side of the bed.

Domain reports the Chinese are often seen asleep in public, but these shoppers are figuring they may as well be comfortable while they're doing it.

However, sleeping on and in the displays is becoming a problem for the 21 stores. And last year, the Chinese state news media reported that the company was planning to crack down on "impolite behaviour" by waking nappers who had removed their shoes or snuggled under the covers.

But those rules were never enforced, perhaps because Ikea believes that a nation of 1 billion consumers who sleep in its shops will someday decide to take that furniture home.

Interestingly, snoozing is prohibited at Ikea stores in other countries, but Ikea is not ready to alienate its Chinese customers.

