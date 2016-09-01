Decorate your home like Drew Barrymore

Shutterfly Barrymore with some of her Shutterfly decor range.

Actress Drew Barrymore is expanding her business empire with a new home decor collection.

The Charlie's Angels star has already experienced success outside Hollywood with ventures like her Flower Beauty and Eyewear range, and her Barrymore Wines line, and now she is helping fans decorate their homes in collaboration with the creative minds at popular website Shutterfly.

Drew Barrymore's Home Decor Collection, which launched on Monday, features everything from colourful bedding and pillows to paperweights and artwork, and is aimed at helping people make their pads more welcoming.

Shutterfly The range includes all manner of home decor, from artwork to cushions.

"I'm happiest when my home is filled with family and friends. And I want it to be comfortable and inviting for them," the 41-year-old tells People.com.

"There's nothing more awkward then walking into someone's house, looking around and not being sure where it's safe to sit."

Barrymore drew inspiration from some of her favourite items in her own home for her Shutterfly line, mixing soft shades with touches of gold, and making use of various geometric patterns.

Shutterfly You can customise some items, like this Barrymore glass.

"I'm so lucky that I get to work in such a wide-array of design arenas every day," Drew says of her every-growing list of projects. "It's so energising."

But the actress, who finalised her divorce from third husband Will Kopelman in July, acknowledges turning a house into a real home takes time: "You have to buy and decorate from different places over time, which takes patience.

"But it's so worth it when you eventually walk through a room, and the time that it took to create it disappears, and you have that Oprah 'aha' moment, and it has all come together."

- Cover Media