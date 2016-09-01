Kiwi conversion: Once a butcher's shop, now an airy apartment

Ruth Hobday's Grey Lynn apartment used to be a family butcher. A cantilevered staircase leads to the mezzanine floor. The kitchen's factory-strength lights. Steps lead from the bedroom to the roof deck. Some of Ruth's favourite photographs hang below the stairs in the apartment. The Italian terrazzo floor in the bathroom was hidden under vinyl. Ruth bought the poster above the bed in the mezzanine bedroom from Amazon for $4.99. It states, "Do not conform." The downstairs deck, with bi-fold doors which open right up and offer magnificent views of Auckland city. The exterior of the building, which was once a butchery.

This former 1920s butchery is now a light and airy one bedroom split-level apartment. Located in Auckland's Grey Lynn, it's home to publisher Ruth Hobday who describes the place as her "oasis".

"Every time I come home I think, ahhh, this is perfect. It's my oasis. It's so easy to lock up and leave and needs barely any maintenance," she says.

The old butcher's shop was initially converted in the late 80s, then Ruth moved in and remodelled the apartment again. She removed dark cupboards, painted the walls matt white, ripped up the old carpet to expose the kauri floorboards and lifted the vinyl in the bathroom to reveal a beautiful terrazzo finish.

TESSA CRISP The kitchen's factory-strength lights. Ruth says they're strong enough to defrost a cheesecake!

Ruth only discovered her home had been a butchery five years after moving in, when she spotted a faintly visible sign she'd never noticed before: "I was walking across the road and if you look closely you can see the old sign saying 'family butcher'." Ironically Ruth has been a vegetarian for the past 35 years but says the building's origins don't bother her at all: "I thought it was hilarious," she says.

What drove you to do this project?

The apartment had been done when it was originally converted from a commercial space in the late 1980s and was looking tired, so I gave it a bit of a facelift.

TESSA CHRISP Ruth bought the poster above the bed in the mezzanine bedroom from Amazon for $4.99. It states, "Do not conform."

TESSA CHRISP Ruth Hobday's Grey Lynn apartment used to be a family butchery. A cantilevered staircase leads to the mezzanine floor.

Are there distinctive features related to its butcher's shop origins?

The house has very high ceilings. They needed these to hang the animal carcasses.

What's the best thing about living here?

The space. Everyone gets a huge surprise when they first walk up the stairs at how much space there is. It's completely the opposite of a boxy apartment. I would never have internal walls again.

And the worst thing about living here?

Probably the noise.

TESSA CHRISP The Italian terrazzo floor in the bathroom was hidden under vinyl.

What was the most challenging aspect of the conversion?

My biggest challenge was waking up with builders and painters happily peering in the windows from the scaffolding while I slumbered on. The downside of no internal walls.

What's the first thing people say when they come to visit?

"Oh my God, this is my dream apartment! When can I move in?"

Where is your favourite space?

The living area. It's north facing so it gets all day sun which also heats up the bricks in winter and the bi-fold doors completely open up so the whole back wall is open to the outdoors in the summer and the view down across the valley and across the water.

TESSA CHRISP The exterior of the building, which was once a butchery.

Is there anything you would have done differently?

I would love an en suite as I've fallen down the stairs a couple of times in the middle of the night. I'm actually having a meeting with the builder tonight.

What advice would you give someone who's about to embark on a house conversion project?

Live in it with as little furniture as possible to get a sense of the space and when and where the light comes from.

