Palmerston North villa's move attracts national attention

DAVID UNWIN/FAIRFAX NZ ROBERT KITCHIN ROBERT KITCHIN ROBERT KITCHIN ROBERT KITCHIN ROBERT KITCHIN Huntly House as it was in its heyday on its original site in Featherston St, Palmerston North. Huntly House as it was in 2013 when the Palmerston North City Council decided to sell the 10-bedroom home to free up land for an access road for future subdivisions in the area. A stained glass-window at Huntly House. One of Huntly House's living areas. The house has been sitting empty since the Palmerston North City Council started looking for a buyer in 2013. One of Huntly House's bathrooms, as it was in 2013. The house's new owners, Hayley and Chris Parsons, are planning to move it to Auckland and renovate it into an eco-friendly 21st century home while retaining its century-old character. This vintage oven and stovetop is part of the character of the 105-year-old villa. 1 of 6 « Previous « Previous Next » Next »

A 105-year-old villa tied into Palmerston North's history will be getting a new lease of life in Auckland after years of lying empty, and the project is beginning to attract national attention.

Huntly House was built in 1911 by Charles Blackbourn, the architect responsible for many of Palmerston North's historic buildings.

Hayley Parsons and her husband, New Zealand Army deputy chief Brigadier Chris Parsons, bought the villa from the Palmerston North City Council for $298,000 last week.

The couple were looking for a project for their Clarks Beach section when they found Huntly House, and thought its colonial style would be perfect, Hayley Parsons said.

READ MORE: New site sought for stately home

"We feel in love with Huntly House immediately and started daydreaming about what if," she said.

"If you do nothing you're always left wondering what if, so we took the opportunity to buy [the house.]"

Their project has already attracted interest in the architectural community.

TV3 show Grand Designs has inquired, through Bulls-based Central House Movers, about featuring the Huntly House project.

Central House Movers is moving the building to Auckland and will need to transport it in six pieces to get it there.

Parsons said her family would be interested in being part of the television show but they hadn't talked directly with the show's producers yet.

On Saturday night the couple attended an event in Auckland hosted by development company Archipro.

People with new-build projects had been asked to apply for an invitation to the event to meet with top interior designers and architects. Since the Huntly House project is a renovation/restoration, it didn't quite fit the brief, but it piqued the organisers' interest, so Hayley and Chris Parsons were asked to apply anyway.

"Hopefully, we'll be able to get some ideas on how to modernise Huntly House without losing her character."

Hayley Parsons said they planned to transform the villa into an eco-friendly house, with its own water tanks and a low carbon-footprint heating system.

"Structurally, she's in beautiful condition. It's just a matter of bringing an old home into the 21st century," she said.

"It'll be sad to see it leave Palmy. It has an interesting history but it was a shame to see it sitting there not being loved."

The Palmerston North City Council bought the James Line property for its strategic location. The council has been looking for a buyer to relocate the villa since the tenants moved out in 2013, leaving the house empty and deteriorating, with mounting maintenance costs.

At the time council road planning team leader David Lane told Stuff the council needed to move the villa to build a road link to the city's next housing area at Whakarongo.

Central House Movers director Mike O'Bryne said the villa would be separated into six pieces for transport, exposing the internal structure to the elements, so the move would have to wait until around November when there would be more consistent periods of fine weather.

- Stuff