A multi-generational home that takes living with nature to a new level

ALBERT LIM K S PHOTOGRAPHER This Singapore home has been inspired by nature and designed to be enjoyed by a multi-generational family.

Here's a house that's taking living with nature to a new level.

This award-winning Singapore home, designed by Chang Architects, was created as space for multiple generations of one family to enjoy.

"The parents needed an open home, a cool tropical paradise for the family, encouraging their children to raise their families here when they grow up," says Chang Architect's founder, Chang Yong Ter.

ALBERT LIM K S PHOTOGRAPHER A view from one of the bedrooms, all of which overlook the central courtyard.

Ter developed the house around the I-Thou relationship with nature where "the family and nature share the same breathing space."

"Plants, water bodies, and living spaces are integrated as one," Ter says.

The six-bedroom home is located on a slope that drops from street level, and allowed Ter to design a roof resembling a rice paddy field.

ALBERT LIM K S PHOTOGRAPHER A view from above. The amphitheatre shape means all rooms face the central courtyard and pool.

READ MORE

*Where art and architecture meet: A house that rotates and tilts

*Castle Hill holiday home designed for the great outdoors

*Paris loft renovation maximises a small space

"The setting provides day lighting, natural ventilation, and passive cooling. It offers an eco-friendly environment that promotes general wellness for all," Ter says.

Almost every space is covered in lush tropical plants and fruit trees. Climbing vines provide shade from the setting sun and privacy from the neighbours.

ALBERT LIM K S PHOTOGRAPHER The house has also become a popular space for bees and squirrels.

Even the pool has a touch of nature with a tree planted into the middle of a dry-sunken seating area in its centre.

"This house has become the popular gathering place for the extended families and friends, and it has also attracted a host of biodiversity – from bees, butterflies to squirrels."

In the foyer, an old retaining wall with a history of leakage has been transformed into a green courtyard with a waterfall feature.

ALBERT LIM K S PHOTOGRAPHER A view into the house from the bridge.

Visitors are now greeted with tropical rainforest plants and the sounds of cascading water, which can be heard from all levels.

The top level provides a view down to the home's additional water features including a Koi pond and swimming pool.

"There are the catchment areas for rainwater harvesting, to be recycled for irrigation," Ter says.

ALBERT LIM K S PHOTOGRAPHER A view of the study and the planter bridge, which allows you to cross to the other side of the house.

The house includes entertainment spaces, a library and a wine cellar. The main dining area and kitchen can be reached via a bridge across the swimming pool.

ALBERT LIM K S PHOTOGRAPHER Charcoal-clad timber surrounds the entrance and absorbs air pollutants.

ALBERT LIM K S PHOTOGRAPHER The front door is made from recycled railway timber.

ALBERT LIM K S PHOTOGRAPHER The terraced roof that resembles a rice paddy field.

ALBERT LIM K S PHOTOGRAPHER The house is well-hidden below this grassy knoll.

- Stuff