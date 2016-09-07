Polish artist covers 2 Scandinavian houses in pink crochet

For her latest project, Polish artist Agata Oleksiak, professionally known as Olek, enlisted the help of Syrian and Ukrainian refugees to crochet enough bright, lacey pink squares to cover two Scandinavian houses.

Olek's first installation was in Avesta, Sweden.

The second, in Finland, took three weeks for the large group of volunteers, immigrants and women from a reception centre for asylum seekers to crochet Our Pink House. Over 300 square meters of crochet was produced by them and a professional team in Poland to wrap the house with pink crocheting patterns, stretching from the chimney to the stone base.

OLEK Olek and her helpers outside the Swedish house before it was covered.

Olek says in her Instagram, "our pink house is about the journey, not just about the artwork itself. It's about us coming together as a community. It's about helping each other."

#climbingroofs #ourpinkhouse @taidejamuseokeskus_sinkka #olek A photo posted by olek (@oleknyc) on Aug 30, 2016 at 2:32am PDT

After hearing the stories of her refugee helpers, she decided she wanted to illustrate "the situation worldwide where hundreds of thousands of people are displaced."

The two pink houses are designed as symbols of "a bright future filled with hope where everybody should have a home."

The Finnish house is a 100 years old and was bombed during the Winter War of 1939-1940. Olek used this an example of the ability to renew.

"No matter what life brings us, we can get back on our feet and start again."

#ourpinkhouse in #Kerava is ready. Come join us on Sunday 2-4pm for tea time with #Olek #finland A photo posted by olek (@oleknyc) on Aug 25, 2016 at 5:22am PDT

Although most of the crocheted panels carry motifs of skulls and florals, one panel, designed by a young boy called Artem and crocheted by his mother, depicts the Pokemon character, "Pikachu".

In her Instagram post Olek says, "I'm not a fan of video games, but here at least it inspires a bit of creativity!"

Our Pink House is associated with Kerava Art Museum's upcoming exhibition Yarn Visions, which will place the spotlight on knitted, crocheted, tufted and embroidered works.

