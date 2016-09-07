Auction battle sees Epuni home in Lower Hutt sell for $840,000 - almost double its CV

THE PROFESSIONALS 18 Epuni St, which sold for almost double its CV in August, 2016.

The trend of houses in the Wellington area selling far above their capital value has been highlighted by a property in Epuni, Lower Hutt, being sold for almost double its CV.

The two semi-detached purpose-built flats at 18 Epuni St sold at auction last month for $840,000, which was $360,000 above its CV of $480,000.

The price was forced up by competitive bidding at the auction, Professionals managing director John Ross said.

THE PROFESSIONALS The master bedroom in one of the flats. Each flat has two bedrooms and a study.

"There was quite a fight between the last three buyers, and then it was down to two. Because very little of that type of product comes on the market, they tried to give it their best shot.

"They get going until they had a result."

THE PROFESSIONALS The kitchen space. The property is rented out at $690 per week.

The flats were built in 1937 and are let for a combined $690 a week. Each flat has two bedrooms and a study.

On the day it sold, there were 11 registered bidders, who placed 105 bids.

Despite the house selling way above its CV, Ross said the buyers still got the property for a good price.

"The CV is three years old to start with – three years ago we were in a very different market. We were in the middle of a property slump at that stage.

"We are now well into a property boom. The CV should have probably been somewhere in the seven hundreds."

PERFECT STORM

Rental properties in the Hutt area were always hotly contested, creating the perfect storm for plum prices, Ross said.

"What we have is a real shortage of purpose-built rental accommodation. You get investors who buy them and just sit on them.

"There are only half a dozen purpose-built investment blocks sold each year in the Hutt.

"It was scarcity of supply, a boom market, future development potential in the land and competitive bidding. We would have had 150 people in the auction room that day.

"We were bursting at the seams."

Auctions over the past few months had been extremely popular, reflecting the current booming housing market in the region, he said.

Tommy's manager David Platt said the average sale price in 10 recent sales in Wellington was $702200, despite an average CV of $530500.

"While interest rates remain at the current levels and supply is stretched the market will remain difficult for buyers."

In recent months, a Roseneath property in Thane Rd sold at auction for $895,000, with a CV of $520,000, Bayleys Wellington regional manager Grant Henderson said.

In July, a home in Ava St, Petone, with a CV of $510,000 sold for $770,000.

"There's no such thing as a bargain any more," Henderson said. "Those days are gone."

Wellington already had four suburbs in which the average house price was at least $1m: Oriental Bay, Seatoun, Roseneath and Karaka Bays.

Before the global financial crisis, up to 1200 properties were being built each year in Wellington, he said. In the years that followed, that dropped to about 680 across the region.

"So now we need 2500 to be built every year to make up for it.

"This is a by-product of the country being successful. People want to live here."

