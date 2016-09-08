Five of the most luxurious mansions for sale in Auckland

Supplied Ah, life as it should be lived in Auckland - pool and private beach. Yours for a mere few mill.

Auckland is home to some of the most luxurious properties in New Zealand - and for a spare few million, one of these mansions could be yours.

Maybe you just won lotto, or perhaps you simply appreciate beautiful architecture.

Either way, here are five of the most sumptuous mansions in the Auckland area currently on sale for you to admire and desire.

306 Cowes Bay Road, Waiheke Island – Capital Value: $14,000,000

TRADE ME Waiheke: A slice of private paradise.

The main house of this stunner on Waiheke Island has 8 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 4 powder rooms and 3 open fireplaces. But it doesn't stop there. Outside is even more spectacular.

Situated amongst 36Ha of Pine plantation, the property has a private coastline providing your very own beaches, complete with a jetty, mooring, boatshed - and if the Hauraki Gulf isn't enough of a playground for you, then there is also an indoor heated swimming pool and floodlit tennis court.

20 Rawene Avenue, Westmere – Capital Value: $11,000,000

Supplied Westmere: What home would not be complete without an artificial stream?

A Westmere bungalow? Not quite. This modernist masterpiece designed by David Ponting has two stunning levels with 5 bedrooms, an infinity pool, beach frontage and a 'man cave' complete with a bar and pool table.

A beautiful artificial stream also flows from the front garden, through the centre of the house and emerges at the pool which overlooks the beach. With gorgeous sea views, this sleek mansion is built to entertain and boasts having hosted such guests as Prince Albert of Monaco.

341 Gordons Road, Waiheke Island – Capital Value: $7,200,000

TRADE ME Waiheke: There is even a helipad.

Another Waiheke home that sits within its very own bay. The property includes 84 acres of land, private jetty, boat shed, registered helipad, infinity pool overlooking the floodlit tennis court, 4 garages, and 2 self-contained guest units.

The house itself has a timeless wooden styling, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a wine cellar. There are paddocks available for raising stock and the entire property faces back to Auckland with views of the city and the ocean.

379G Gordons Road, Waiheke Island – Capital Value: $4,800,000

TRADE ME Waiheke: Open spaces and gorgeous views.

A Richard Priest designed, executive home, this house focuses on luxurious open spaces and maximising its stunning views. A long sweeping driveway ensures privacy, with the massive front doors and six space garage merely hinting and what lies inside.

A double heightened kitchen and living area, complete with a games room, tennis court, pool, outdoor courtyard and spa this property caters for all. .

5 Paritai Drive, Orakei – Capital Value: $4,150,000

Supplied Orakei: Views across harbour, marina and Bastion Point.

A fortress like home that looks modest from the road, this mainland mansion is actually an architectural masterpiece. The house features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and home theatre, triple car garaging, marble floors and a new Italian style kitchen. There is also underfloor heating throughout the entire home to ensure supreme comfort every day of the year.

The property is completed with massive sun-drenched pool area, outdoor garden and multiple terraces that have views of the harbour, marina and Bastion Point.

