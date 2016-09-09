Real Housewives of Auckland Star Michelle Blanchard's home on the market

JANE USSHER Michelle sits on a Leonard sofa in Hunt velvet in Petrolio from ECC.

Real Housewives of Auckland star, Michelle Blanchard, has put her Coatesville home on the market.

The property has appeared on realestate.co.nz through real estate company Barfoot and Thompson, and will be held on tender until 12 October.

The five bedroom, five bathroom house sits on 2.66ha of land, boasts 15 car spaces and "one of the most admired and desired residential destinations". It is located 25 minutes from Auckland CBD and is close to local cafes, shops, pony club and schools.

JANE USSHER Michelle and Dave Blanchard's home, known as "party house" in Coateville circles, is on the market.

With a council valuation of $3.85 million, it is expected to reach far more than that. The Blanchards told NZ House and Garden magazine "we've spent well over $7 million on it."

JANE USSHER Dave wanted a bar that glowed – his brief was fulfilled with illuminated onyx arco stonel. But it wasn't so popular with the other housewives, in particular Louise Wallace.

The house was designed by Grant Bindon and the interiors designed with the help of Trinity Interior Design. Throughout the renovation the house was almost tripled in size to over 1000m₂.

Real Housewives of Auckland watchers will remember standout features such as the yellow marble bar, which wasn't a hit with the other housewives, and Michelle's favourite swinging seat.

JANE USSHER One of Michelle's favourite features of their home is her swinging seat, she showed it off to the other housewives in the second episode of the series.

Watch a video of the home here:

- Stuff