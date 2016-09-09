Real Housewives of Auckland Star Michelle Blanchard's home on the market
Real Housewives of Auckland star, Michelle Blanchard, has put her Coatesville home on the market.
The property has appeared on realestate.co.nz through real estate company Barfoot and Thompson, and will be held on tender until 12 October.
The five bedroom, five bathroom house sits on 2.66ha of land, boasts 15 car spaces and "one of the most admired and desired residential destinations". It is located 25 minutes from Auckland CBD and is close to local cafes, shops, pony club and schools.
With a council valuation of $3.85 million, it is expected to reach far more than that. The Blanchards told NZ House and Garden magazine "we've spent well over $7 million on it."
The house was designed by Grant Bindon and the interiors designed with the help of Trinity Interior Design. Throughout the renovation the house was almost tripled in size to over 1000m₂.
Real Housewives of Auckland watchers will remember standout features such as the yellow marble bar, which wasn't a hit with the other housewives, and Michelle's favourite swinging seat.
Watch a video of the home here:
- Stuff