Wellington section on the market for the first time in more than a century

SUPPLIED The house at 15 Pinelands Avenue in Seatoun, which sits on land that has been in the same family since the 1890s.

A slice of history in the Wellington suburb of Seatoun is up for sale for the first time in more than a century.

While the house at 15 Pinelands Ave was not built until 2004, it sits on land that has been in the same family since John Rigg bought it a few years after emigrating to Wellington from England in 1890.

His story stretches back to when an early settler called James Coutts Crawford had control of the suburbs of Miramar, Seatoun, Kilbirnie, Lyall Bay and Rongotai.

SUPPLIED Ernest Rigg below a rock at Pinelands Avenue in Seatoun in 1897.

In 1871 Crawford sold off Kilbirnie. But it was not until his death that his sons began subdividing the land.

The first trickle of settlers reached Seatoun in 1890, most of them fishermen.

SUPPLIED This white house and walking track near Pinelands Avenue in Seatoun still stands.

Rigg bought his hillside slice in 1897. He was an agent for Rowntree's Cocoa and started a business with James Whittaker - of Whittaker's Chocolate fame - in 1892, which lasted until 1896.

By 1904 there were about 300 ratepayers in what had become the Borough of Miramar.

The frequency of boats had seen wharves built at Seatoun, which developed a reputation as a resort town.

SUPPLIED The same spot now where Ernest Rigg stood back in 1897.

The peninsula has since become known for shipwrecks, with 17 between 1841 and 1968. This includes the Wahine ferry disaster in 1968, during which 51 lost thier lives.

But the area was still reasonably isolated until 1906 and 1907, when the Mt Victoria tram tunnel and the Seatoun Tunnel opened. Before then, the area had been reliant on ferries for connection to Wellington.

John Rigg was a Quaker who built his house called The Knoll using conscientious objectors for labour in 1916.

SUPPLIED The walking track on the right has been there just as long.

His daughter, Hannah Rigg, lived there until her death at the age of 90.

John Rigg's granddaughter inherited a share of the property after Hannah's death and bought out the other beneficiaries.

His great-granddaughter purchased the original house from her parents in 1989 and still lives there.

Her parents then built the house next to it in 1990, and the house at 15 Pinelands Ave was built in 2004.

It has three big bedrooms, a studio apartment above its garage, and amazing views of the harbor from a 779 square-metre section.

Property valuation site, Homes.co.nz, estimates its value at $1.26 million.

The current owner said that while it would be heart-breaking to leave, she was looking forward to building a new property in Fiji where she has been working for the past few years.

Her children have since left the nest.

Former Prime Minister Norman Kirk had his ministerial house in Seatoun from 1972 to 1974. In 2005 it sold for $3.3 million.

Loved by artists, the area has become a film industry hub with all of the property in and around Miramar that Sir Peter Jackson owns or leases.

