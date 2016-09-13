Q & A: Can I grow a fruiting avocado tree from seed?

Q: I suspended an avocado stone on toothpicks over a glass of water so the bottom just touched the water. What do you know? Roots and a shoot appeared. What do I do next? Will it eventually produce some fruit?

A: Avocado seedlings are one of the easiest seeds to germinate – the avocado stone, toothpicks, cup and windowsill trick is a good way to demonstrate how seeds germinate. Unfortunately, though, these seedlings can take 10-15 years to fruit, and the resulting avocados are likely to be of poor quality – not the same as the original fruit that the seed came from.

But it will make an attractive, lush pot plant until then! Avocados don't like cold winters. If you are in the South Island, you'll need to keep it in a conservatory as a pot plant.

Avocados naturally grow huge so to keep it small, pinch out the top two or four leaves when it is about 17cm. When it has sent out new shoots after that, transfer to a pot (25-30cm). Fill the pot a little then dangle the seed so that only half will be buried and fill with potting mix. Water in but don't over-water, as avocados get root rot – yellow leaves are a sign of over-watering. Keep in a sunny place and pinch out new growth every 10cm. In two years, transfer it to its final pot, as big as you can fit in the space. If it starts getting too big, prune harder. Take a branch off every year, rotating around the tree so each branch is removed every five or six years. Also, avocados require pollination from a different avocado tree to fruit… you might want to sprout another one too.

In warmer areas, where the seedling can be grown in the ground outdoors, another option is grafting. Raise the seedling until the stem is around pencil thickness, then graft with a selected variety, such as 'Hass' or 'Reed' between October and February. Grafted trees are much quicker to produce and the fruit will be of better quality.

