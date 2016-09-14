The penthouse that Pikachu built

You don't know Alfred R. Kahn. But thanks to him, you and millions of other people know Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur and Squirtle.



Al Kahn is why hordes of people can be seen on our city streets and parks, slowly walking with heads down, looking at their phone and madly flicking Pokeballs.

The licensing executive responsible for your Pokémon Go obsession recently put his Manhattan penthouse on the market. Spanning over 280 square metres, the apartment in Midtown South is listed at US$18.95 million For that, you'll get three bedrooms, four floors, a private pool, and seven outdoor terraces. The outdoor spaces alone amount to almost 170 square metres of space.



Here's what we want to know, though. Is the home a Pokémon gym? Because if it's not, we're just not interested.



