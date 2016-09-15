15 of the best outdoor spaces from NZ House and Garden files

Kiwis have pretty much nailed the art of outdoor living. If the sun is out, we want to be out there too, and homeowners up and down the country pour their energies into creating special outdoor rooms.

Here are 15 of our favourite outdoor spaces from the pages of NZ House and Garden magazine to remind you that summer really is on the way.

TESSA CHRISP From the deck, an almost seamless transition from the pool edge to the ocean. An uninterrupted view over Cable Bay and across the water to Motuihe Rock.

- NZ House & Garden