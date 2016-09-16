Shabby mansion devaluing Fendalton homes, neighbours say

Residents of an upmarket Christchurch suburb say a shabby earthquake-damaged mansion will drag down property values in their street.

The historic "Lake End 1909" home was relocated from New Brighton to a high-profile site in Fendalton after being red-zoned following the earthquakes.

More than two years later, the home – on the corner of Fendalton Rd and Clifford Ave – is seemingly falling into disrepair.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/FAIRFAX NZ The Christchurch mansion was relocated to Clifford Ave in Fendalton in 2014.

Building consents to undertake major refurbishments have been granted by the Christchurch City Council but so far the work remains incomplete.

Clifford Ave homeowner Robert McCormack said the property was an "absolute eyesore" and was out of keeping with the area.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/FAIRFAX NZ Some parts of the home remain boarded up.

McCormack, who owns other properties in Fendalton, said the home looked "derelict and dilapidated" and would devalue neighbouring homes.

"Imagine showing up for an auction and you park outside a property that looks like that.

"I'm not being a snob . . . no matter where you live you wouldn't want that next to you."

SUPPLIED/ROBERT MCCORMACK A caravan and outbuilding, covered by a tarpaulin, are on the site.

McCormack said he had not seen tradespeople on the property, only the owners. He believed the couple was trying to undertake foundation repairs themselves.

The owners used to have chickens on the property and had a caravan and an outbuilding on the site, he said. Many parts of the home were boarded up and the gardens were a mess, he said.

He said the site was a "gateway to the city" and a main route to and from the airport. It was close to historic homestead Mona Vale and the railway line, meaning many tourists were attracted to the area.

KIRK HARGREAVES/FAIRFAX NZ "Lake End 1909" was reassembled at its new Fendalton site in 2014.

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, claimed the council had let resource consent breaches "fly under the radar".

She said under the non-notified resource consent, the owners had until August 1 to repair damage caused when the home was relocated.

There were landscaping requirements that had not been adhered to and an outbuilding on the site, partially covered by a tarpaulin, the homeowner said.

"It could be a grand old lady but I don't see it happening . . . and I'm worried about the value of our property."

The 105-year-old mansion was relocated from its previous New Brighton Rd site in six parts at a cost of more than $200,000.

Owner Melita Middleton took a shine to it after it was advertised for relocation in 2013.

Middleton's previous Fendalton home was written off after the February 2011 earthquake and demolished.

She decided to take a cash settlement from her insurer.

The council said there were two building consents on the Clifford Ave site.

"Work remains incomplete to date, however [one] consent remains active," a council spokeswoman said.

The consent related to the property's foundations, drainage and cladding to the first level of the home.

In November, the council refused to grant a code of compliance certificate as the work was not finished. A letter was sent to the owners, the spokeswoman said.

A code of compliance certificate for the second consent, relating to further alterations and a diesel burner, was issued in January.

The spokeswoman said council officers would visit the property to investigate the alleged resource consent breaches.

Fendalton city councillor Jamie Gough said he had not received any complaints from residents about the property.

Middleton did not wish to comment.

