Manhattan gets new sculptural landmark built entirely of steps and landings

HEATHERWICK STUDIO FORBES MASSIE FORBES MASSIE FORBES MASSIE The Vessel, designed by Heatherwick Studio, will be a 45m-high lookout in the Hudson Yard redevelopment near the Hudson River in Manhattan. Visitors will be able to walk up the 154 flights of stairs and 80 landings to catch different perspectives of the New York skyline. People travelling up and down the stairs and landings will animate the building, enhancing the visual spectacle on the inside. A copper-coloured finish to the steel beams will further enliven the structure. 1 of 4 « Previous « Previous Next » Next »

In a city full of wondrous buildings, how do create a new landmark? That was the challenge posed to Heatherwick Studio, which was commissioned to design a new sculptural landmark in Manhattan, New York.

Studio principal Thomas Heatherwick says the project needed to create a centrepiece on an unusual new piece of land that's part of the large-scale Hudson Yard redevelopment jointly funded by the City of New York, the State of New York and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

"In a city full of eye-catching structures, our first thought was that it shouldn't just be something to look at," Heatherwick says. "Instead we wanted to make something that everybody could use, touch and relate to. Influenced by images we had seen of Indian step wells, made from hundreds of flights of stairs going down into the ground, an idea emerged to use flights of stairs as building elements."

FORBES MASSIE Visitors will be able to walk up the 154 flights of stairs and 80 landings to catch different perspectives of the New York skyline.

Heatherwick says when he was a student, he fell in love with an old discarded flight of wooden stairs outside a local building site.

"It caught my imagination and I loved that is was part furniture and part infrastructure. You could climb up stairs, jump on them, dance on them, get tired on them and then plonk yourself down on them."

READ MORE:

* New York's new One World Trade Center observatory

* New York: 20 things you must do in the Big Apple



"Years later, suddenly here was an opportunity to make a new kind of landmark for Hudson Yards. We wondered whether it could be built entirely from steps and landings. The goal became to lift people up to be more visible and to enjoy new views and perspectives of each other.

"When the project is complete it will be 16 storeys high (45m), almost a linear mile of new public space. The idea is that it will act as a new free stage set for the city and form a new public gathering place for New Yorkers and visitors."

Altogether the Vessel, as it will be known, will comprise 2400 steps over 154 flights of stairs and 80 landings. To enhance the visual drama, the building will be covered in a polished copper-coloured steel skin. The Vessel has been commissioned by Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group and is being fabricated in Italy. It is expected to be completed in 2018.

- Stuff