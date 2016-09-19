Eight kitchen trends that are sure to date

STOCKSY Here's a modern kitchen with three trends that are sure to date - copper accessories, three pendant lights all in a row, and mismatched dining chairs.

A new kitchen is a big investment, which is why most of us renovate only once or twice in a lifetime.

With that in mind, is it a good idea to choose a design that's currently hot, but might quickly date? And let's face it – it's easy to be tempted by all the gorgeous displays in kitchen showrooms.

Yes, it's your kitchen and you can choose whatever you like, but if you have been "captured" by a trend, just be aware that you might just as quickly tire of it.



Here are some trends that are currently very big, but we ask the question, where they will be in three to five years' time?



1. BLACK TAPWARE

MEDIAWORKS The Block NZ contestants Niki and Tiff chose black tapware for their white kitchen.

Black is everywhere, and the colour itself doesn't date. Black kitchens will always endure, but black tapware is a very specific look, and we're not convinced this is a keeper. We're not even convinced it's a good look to start with.

Of course, it is easier to replace a mixer than an entire bank of cabinetry, so if you do change your mind about it at a later date, then it won't be difficult to update.



2. COLOURFUL AND PICTORIAL GLASS SPLASHBACKS

Introducing a colourful splashback to your kitchen does provide a touch of whimsy, but it will always be very personal – remember the graffiti glass splashback in The Block NZ: Villa Wars? That generated more negative comments than any other design decision in the entire series.

MEDIAWORKS This colourful graffiti glass splashback on The Block NZ: Villa Wars was not a favourite with viewers.

We also think it would be easy to tire of photographic imagery, such as swaying grasses and breaking waves, which we are now also seeing on the front of kitchen islands. Just because the technology is available to replicate such images doesn't mean they're a great idea.

3. MOROCCAN-STYLE TILING ON WALLS



Many modern kitchens feature a patchwork of busy Moroccan-style tiles. It's a look that has been in vogue over the past couple of years, and makes a very strong visual statement. But give it a couple more years and you may well be wishing you had opted for something a little less 2015.

4. COPPER ACCESSORIES

Sorry, but copper is already so last year. It's even more of a problem if you have chosen a series of matching copper pendant lights, which may be expensive to replace.

5. CHUNKY BENCHTOPS ALL OVER

These have been around for many years now, but the latest looks coming out of Europe are much finer and very streamlined. There is still a place for a little mix and match – maybe one chunky benchtop area that forms a chopping board, teamed with crisp, thin counters.

6. SECOND KITCHEN IN THE SCULLERY

If you have the space, a scullery provides great storage and can help keep clutter out of sight. But increasingly, we are seeing sculleries that function as an entire second kitchen, complete with oven, dishwasher, sink and even refrigerators. Unless you entertain a lot and use caterers, we're not convinced the use will justify the cost.

7. THREE PENDANT LIGHTS OVER THE ISLAND

We seldom see a new kitchen today that doesn't have the obligatory three pendant lights above the island, most often with metallic fixtures. This has become a design cliche.

There are alternatives that are worth investigating, including trough lighting fixtures and LED options for the ceiling.

8. MISMATCHED DINING CHAIRS

This always comes across as a little too try-hard. It never really looks as though the chairs have been acquired over time. Increasingly, we are seeing chairs of the same style, but in two or three different colours. If you like colour, then maybe that's your thing. But, like the black tapware, we think it's a little too on-trend to last the distance.

- Stuff