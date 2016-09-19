3 floral arrangements to make from the flowers in your garden

Chris Skelton/FAIRFAX NZ 3 ways to arrange spring foliage

The spring blooms are out and our vases are waiting in anticipation. Rosie from Rose Tinted Flowers show how to make three effortless floral arrangements from the spring foliage in your garden, with perhaps just a few bought blooms.

Blossoms are everywhere and in the first arrangement, a few sculptural stems are placed in a vase to create a whimsy and pretty display.

Rosie suggests adding a few twisted willow branches too, to add more shape. For this arrangement it is a good idea to choose a vase with a narrow neck to hold the branches upright.

Chris Skelton In arrangement one, the blossoms and twisted willow make a delicate and pretty center piece.

In the second arrangement olive leaves make a good foliage base and the leucodendron adds texture and tonal depth, which is complemented by the bright colours of the poppies.

Chris Skelton Arrangement two: Olive leaves, vibirnum berries, pieris temple bells, leucodendron ebony, ranunculus, poppies.

Rosie creates layers in her arrangement, which makes this small assembly of florals appear larger. She does this by allowing some of the olive leaves to droop down, whilst other olives leaves and poppies sit high.

Finally, what spring arrangement would be complete without daffodils? The third arrangement is a pretty combination of daffodils, anenome, jasmine, flowering hebe and tulip.

The jasmine gives this display a wild flower feel and pink tulips pop against the green background.

Chris Skelton Arrangement three: Jasmine, flowering hebe, tulip, daffodils and anenome

- Stuff