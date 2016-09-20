Try this homemade fertiliser now for bigger, better roses this summer

CHARLOTTE CURD/Fairfax NZ Roses benefit from a good feed in spring - any store-bought or homemade fertiliser will do.

Roses need soil rich in organic matter – which pretty much means anything that rots.

If you mulched early in winter, it has probably rotted down by now, and roses will need more than that to keep them flowering for the next few months.



If you've been making compost, now is the time to empty bin. If you haven't, there are plenty of other possibilities. Animal manures are excellent but full of weeds if you collect them straight from the paddock. Bagged sheep pellets are a good option.

Robert Guyton Taking a trip to the beach? Gather seaweed for your garden.

Seaweed is a gift from the gods. Spread it out and hose it down to remove the salt before applying as mulch.

If you can't commune with nature right now, there is always commercial bagged rose fertiliser. Or you can be adventurous and try the magic recipe given to me by an elderly rose nurseryman many years ago.

ROSE FERTILISER RECIPE

123rf/Iakov Filimonov If you do nothing else this week, grab some fertiliser for your roses.

You can buy these ingredients at garden centres or big department stores:

3kg sulphate of ammonia

1kg iron sulphate

2.5kg potash

1kg dried blood

1kg Epsom salts

Mix it all up in a wheelbarrow and give each rose about 2 tablespoons forked in and watered around the drip line. Very large bushes and climbers might need more.

If you have some left over, it will store well if you keep it in a dry place, and you will need to feed the roses again in December.

Manawatu Standard Plant nectar-rich flowers to attract beneficial bugs like ladybirds.

OTHER ROSE CARE

If you forgot to spray with copper and horticultural oil in winter, do it now. Even though the roses are in bud, it is not too late.

If a rose begins to die for no reason you can fathom, think about spray drift from weedkiller. Roses and lavender are hugely sensitive to the slightest whiff of spray and those planted on the edges of paths and drives that are regularly sprayed are in real danger.

As the weather becomes warmer it's a good idea to plant nectar-rich plants among the roses to attract good insects like ladybirds and hover fly, which feed on aphids and other nasties.

There are plenty to choose from: tweedia, sage, dianthus, honesty, phacelia, catmint, penstemon, stocks and asters, to name just a few.

And the nice thing is that they also provide food for butterflies and I couldn't think of a better combination than butterflies and roses in the garden.

