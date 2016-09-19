House used in Harry Potter film for sale

Live like the wizard - the famous 'Harry Potter' house at 4 Privet Drive in the movie is up for sale.

Harry Potter fans can live in the real cupboard under the stairs as the wizard boy's home goes up for sale.

The three-bedroom home in Martins Heron, Bracknell, was the set for the Dursleys home, 4 Privet Drive, in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

After extensive renovations, the Berkshire house is now on the market for £475,000 (NZ$850,000), The Daily Mail reports.

WARNER BROS You, too, can live in Harry's tiny bedroom under the stairs.

"Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location, this detached property has recently undergone a complete renovation to an extremely high standard," says the listing.

Once past the familiar driveway, there is a large reception room, kitchen and dining room, and bathroom on the ground floor.

The newly renovated living room at the Harry Potter house.

The spacious garden has a large patio and grass area, perfect for families and entertaining.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, including a master with an ensuite and a family bathroom.

The house was picked in 2001 to be the set in which we would first meet Daniel Radcliffe's Harry, forced to live under the stairs by cruel Aunt Petunia and Uncle Vernon.

WARNER BROS Potter fans will know the living room from the letters scene.

And new owners will be able to make their own use of the cupboard under the stairs, which in the film was Harry's pokey bedroom, with crammed in shelves and a camp bed.

It last sold for £290,000 (NZ$518,000) in May 2010.

