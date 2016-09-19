Auckland's distinctive Spanish Mission home on the market

JANE USSHER Stacy Gregg's Spanish Mission home in Westmere features a garden inspired by French fashion designer turned master gardener Nicole de Vesian.

Teller of pony tales Stacy Gregg - New Zealand's answer to the Pullein-Thompson sisters - is selling her beloved home.

The property is Auckland's version of the Los Angeles Spanish Mission.

But the smell of the sea drifts in via Waitemata Harbour instead of the North Pacific Ocean.

JANE USSHER The home features Moroccan screens, laser cut by cabinetmakers Alternatives Cabinetry.

When Gregg and her husband, Michael Lamb, purchased the Westmere house in 2010 it was a tiny 90sqm and was described by a friend as merely a "facade in a film set".

But the couple painstakingly expanded it into a seamless 200sqm family home: their own Chateau Marmont Hotel.

JANE USSHER The hallway's parquet flooring is hand-laid with Lithuanian oak.

Gregg, a former fashion journalist, is the author of the popular Pony Club Secrets and Pony Club Rivals series.

She said Hollywood's Chateau Marmont Hotel served as inspiration for her renovations.

"We loved the idea of those heady days when writers sat around the pool at the hotel and then retreated back to their bungalows or the studio lot."

JANE USSHER The garden courtyard lets light into the seating nook and bedroom.

The lucky buyer can loll poolside or luxuriate in the the best interiors money (and good taste) can provide.

They include hand-laid parquet flooring in imported Lithuanian oak, instant sparkling water, German underfloor heating, and an arched kitchen complete with space-saving underbench fridge/freezer innovation.

Retaining and enhancing the house's original character was of paramount importance for Gregg, and no expense was spared in the renovations.

The humble home grew into a spacious three-bedroom architectural masterpiece, with office, courtyard, pool, and remarkable laser-cut Moroccan screens.

Its garden was inspired by the topiary style of French fashion designer turned master gardener Nicole de Vesian.

This character-dripping beacon of whimsy and glamour could be yours, if you have a spare $3.9 million lying around.

