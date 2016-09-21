Sir Paul Holmes' former home no longer on the market

Bayleys Mana Lodge, the luxury Hawke's Bay estate belonging to the late Sir Paul Holmes, has been taken off the market.

The million dollar mansion previously owned by the late Sir Paul Holmes is no longer for sale.

Mana Lodge, which was bought by the broadcaster in 2000, was put on the market in December last year by Lady Deborah Holmes.

Tenders closed in March, with no sale being negotiated.

EVA BRADLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Paul Holmes at his family home, Mana Estate, in Poukawa, Hawke's Bay before he passed away.

Former Labour Party president Mike Williams, a close friend to Lady Deborah, confirmed the property was no longer up for grabs after speaking with her on Tuesday.

"It is not on the market at all. I have it from the horse's mouth, the place is not for sale."

BAYLEYS.CO.NZ Mana Lodge, in rural Hawke's Bay.

The 440 sq m, six-bedroom and three-bathroom lodge is in the Poukawa region of Hawke's Bay.

The estate features a conservatory, a 40-metre pergola, a circular swimming pool, a vast lavender field, a sweeping driveway, swallow ponds, and a river.

The latest RV estimates from 2013 placed the house's worth at $1.75 million.

Lady Deborah, who was married to the broadcaster for 10 years, no longer lives in the mansion, but in a smaller house on the estate.

"She lives in the gate house. She seems very relaxed and prosperous," Williams said.

Gary Wallace from Bayleys Realty Group who listed the property wouldn't comment on how much interest there had been. At the time it went on the market, Wallace said he expected interest from around the country and overseas.

The property's current owners are listed as Lady Deborah, Holmes' brother Ken, and Richard Heywood Taylor.

In his will, Holmes stated his wife could continue to live at Mana Lodge, but that the property should go to his son Reuben.

The will said the lodge should be retained "for as long a period as possible or practicable in the hope that Mana Lodge will ultimately be distributed to Reuben".

It did include the caveat, however, that the trustees of his will, Lady Deborah and Ken Holmes, may sell the property if they felt it was too expensive to maintain.

The New Zealand broadcasting legend designed, lived in, and was married on the site of Mana Lodge, which he often referred to as "his treasure".

The lodge, which can now be hired out for functions, was also the site of Holmes' investiture, which was held two weeks before his death in February 2013.

