Tiny nest apartment presents clever storage solutions

This small apartment, refurbished by Mickaël Martins Afonso & L'Atelier Miel, provides a mass of storage within several banks of timber cabinetry. The kitchen has a peninsula form within a block of cabinets that also accommodate the laundry and stairs. Large storage boxes beneath a podium are on castors for easy access. Black-stained niches in the cabinetry create shelves. The owner can sit at the platform on the podium, which functions as a table. If a group is expected, the platform can be turned through 90 degrees to create a bigger table area. The stairs are built into the same unit as the kitchen, which is on the right. Shoes are stored beneath the stairs. The other end of the main library-style cabinetry can be converted into a small office. A platform and mattress and transform this area into a reading room. The bedroom upstairs also features timber veneer cabinetry. The toilet fits into a small area near the top of the stairs. Cantilevered vanity cabinetry in chestnut timber also maximises the space. The vanity top is grey sand marble from Portugal.

Increasingly, we see that it's ingenious custom cabinetry that provides the perfect storage solution for a small space, and this French apartment is no exception.

The tiny 45 square-metre apartment, in a stone building in the heart of the historical centre of Bordeaux, has been completely revamped by Mickael Martins Alfonso & L'Atelier Miel. And it's the custom cabinetry that has transformed the space.

As the apartment is flooded with natural light, the design team says there was no problem introducing a lot of natural rubber timber veneer, which was chosen to match the existing chestnut wood floors.

MICKAEL MARTINS AFONSO Large storage boxes beneath a podium are on castors for easy access.

The main cabinetry unit sits on a podium, providing library-style shelving. A swivelling platform at one end of the podium can be spun through 90 degrees to create a dining table.

Storage is provided within the podium, with large slide-out drawers on castors. There's also a reading area on a platform at the opposite end of the podium, with black mattresses providing soft seating. The platform and mattress can be removed to open up the space beneath, creating a tiny home office with chair and desk. And there's plenty of natural light from a high window right beside the desk.

The designers say this area can be quickly closed off to conceal any clutter should the owner wish to entertain.

A second band of timber cabinetry on the opposite wall of the apartment accommodates the kitchen, laundry and stairs. The kitchen is a peninsula that allows easy access to all items. The designers say the space is deliberately discreet so it doesn't intrude visually.

The stairs also accommodate extensive storage. And on the second level, similar cabinetry conceals a dressing area, toilet and bathroom, with chestnut timber and grey sand marble featuring on the vanity.

- Stuff