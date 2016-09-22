Grand Designs NZ Series 2: Injury, tension and plenty of innovation

There's plenty of drama in the second series of Grand Designs NZ, which is once again presented by architect Chris Moller.

We've seen a preview of the first episode of Grand Designs NZ Series 2, due to screen on Sunday night, and it's gripping. For starters, there's a horrifying injury on site that threatens to derail the build – the rumours were true.

The accident happens during a difficult concrete pour at the house in Point Chevalier, Auckland, when a hose pumping concrete explodes.

As with every Grand Designs project there's plenty of additional tension, but there's also a lot of good humour, much of it directed at architects.

Chris Moller with one of last year's participants Scott Lawrie, whose Pakiri project was one of the hits of the 2015 show.

We've been through the featured house, which was built from concrete poured in situ, and is a grand design in every possible sense. It's a spectacular, contemporary cliff-top residence of around 600 square metres that has to be seen to be believed.

Architect Chris Moller, the narrator for the series, says the owner, who calls himself a concretologist, does more than push the boundaries. "This project was all about celebrating concrete with a very difficult in situ pour and a design that does away with any preconceptions."

And as for the rest of the projects, Moller says they span the length of the country, from the north of Whangarei down to Queenstown in the south.

"This year we also have two builds in Christchurch, which I am really excited about. This is a community that is still recovering from the earthquakes more than five years on. It is very easy to forget people are still living in broken homes, so it is wonderful to be able to show these examples of creativity and resilience.

"It's important to continue to provide a robust platform for the rebuild, and as we show, magic can happen."

One of the Christchurch projects is a container house, which perfectly references the container mall in the city.

"The Queenstown build is another fantastic story. This couple left Christchurch following the earthquakes – they decided they needed some security in their lives and chose to build in Queenstown. This project features wonderful architecture and a great building team. We also see super insulation and beautiful materials."

BUDGET BLOWOUTS

Moller admits that just like last year, every project has a budget blowout. But they are not all million-dollar builds. One of the projects, in Wellington, has a budget of just $150,000 for the entire build. "This is absolutely one of my favourites," the architect says. "These (low-budget) builds are so much harder to manage. You have to think a lot more strategically."

Moller says he would like to see every build reduced in size and cost. "I would like to say to everyone planning a build, chop off 25 per cent of the budget you are thinking of using and see if you can do it with just 75 per cent. If you prepare well, have a great architect and a great team it is possible."

The architect says the eight projects in the series are like a "smorgasbord", covering builds at the top and bottom ends of the price scale, and designs that range from "sideways to mainstream".

But why do participants want to share their trials on TV? It's clear some homeowners have businesses that benefit from the exposure, but Moller says there are as many different reasons as there are people doing it.

"At the heart, there is that great Kiwi ethos behind the idea of the bach; the DIY spirit that is very deep in our culture. Our living environments are an extension of ourselves; they're part of our identity and engaging in these projects, sharing the challenges – both failures and successes – is all part of this. And it's the failures we learn from that make us successful."

And why do we enjoy watching it? "I think there's always an element of perhaps I could do that," says Moller. "We see different ways of doing things, different materials, tips and tricks. Yes, it's entertainment, but we are also getting a lot of (worthwhile) content."

Grand Designs NZ Series 2 begins on TV3 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

- Stuff