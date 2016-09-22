Five easy perennial herbs to plant right now

Herbs are one of the easiest plant to grow yourself - and you'll save heaps too.

Herbs are great value for growing at home - a small bunch of fresh cut herbs at the supermarket costs as much as a plant from a garden centre.



Spring's the best time to establish a herb patch because annual herbs grow quickly from seed, and perennial herbs happily take root from cuttings or divisions from older plants. If you haven't got space in the garden, you can have a great herb garden in pots.



All herbs do best in full sun, although they have quite difference moisture needs. Basil and mint prefer moist soil, whereas rosemary and sage hate wet feet. As a general rule, free-draining soil is a must for all Mediterranean herbs.

Common mint grows so easily it's almost a weed - all the more reason to keep it in pots!

The first of our easy herb options is mint. It likes a cool root run and moist soil, which means it's the perfect herb for containers on a shady balcony or along the south-facing side path of your house. If it gets too dry, it will be much more susceptible to the fungal disease rust.

Pick up some crinkly winter mint, pungent Vietnamese mint and sweet spearmint along with the common-garden variety.

If you are growing them in pots, mulch the top of the pots with fine grade bark to keep the creeping rhizomes a wee bit cooler come summer.

Golden oregano and thyme are an attractive container combo - and they both like it dry.

Oregano and thyme are classic Mediterranean herbs that actually taste better if they're forced to live hard, because it concentrates the essential oils in their foliage – and that's what gives them their flavour and aroma.

Combine oregano with thyme in the same pot or garden patch as their growing needs are identical.

Both of these herbs are drought-tolerant once established, however you will need to water them regularly for the first couple of months.

You don't even have to buy rosemary - take a sprig, strip its leaves, stick it in some potting mix and wait for roots to form before potting on.

Prostrate or creeping rosemary stays much more compact than the traditional upright form, so it's better suited to container culture.

Make sure you plant it in a large pot with adequate drainage holes. Without good drainage in winter it's liable to turn up its toes.

When you're first planting it up, it's a good idea to add 5cm of gravel or scoria to the base of your pot to improve drainage.

Mexican marigolds look great in a bucket - and you can eat them too.

Another perennial herb for a splash of colour in a container is the bushy Mexican marigold (Tagetes lemonii).

As well as having pretty, edible flowers, the Mexican marigold has aromatic foliage described as a mix of mint, camphor, citrus and passionfruit. (Some less enthusiastic fans say it also smells a bit like cat pee!)

This is a really lovely herb, flowering on and off almost year-round. Seed can be quite hard to find yet is very easy to raise from cuttings if you spot it in a friend's garden (or, ahem, a public garden).

I like to add a sprig or two to jugs of iced water in summer; it lends a fresh, cucumber-ish flavour.

Later in the season, annual herbs such as dill, chervil, basil and coriander can all be sprinkled in tubs or trays to cut as baby leaves, whereas perennial herbs, which are generally tough enough to withstand the hot, dry conditions in most containers, can be grown year-round.

