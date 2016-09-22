House of the week: A 1960s apple pickers' cottage transformed

An old apple pickers’ cottage becomes a bolt-hole for a German couple’s annual migration to the sun

At the end of Hoddy Road, near Mapua, the peninsula presses out into Waimea Inlet so that it feels like you could be on an island, water in front and to either side. The little 1960s apple pickers' cottage stands as close as regulation will allow to the shoreline, a black wooden box with a pale green roof, sheltered by half a dozen mature pines. This scene, too, could be a kind of island, a piece of Tasman's orcharding past that survived even as the area surrounding it became highly desirable real estate, dotted with architecturally designed dwellings.

Move in for a closer look, however, and you realise that this cottage is not quite as it first appears. It's modest, certainly, and the white window frames set into dark creosoted boards is the mid 20th century rural New Zealand vernacular to a tee. But it's larger than your typical apple pickers' quarters of the time, with a wide wraparound verandah and high, sloped ceilings and – the give-away, really – a designer German kitchen.

The cottage's renovation was a collaboration between four creative people, two local, two based in Germany. Ceramicist Christine Boswijk and her partner Patrick Maisey, who own the land and whose home and studio is a couple of hundred metres away, got the ball rolling several years ago when they learned that a local orchardist was subdividing and wanted to get rid of the old cottage.

JANE USSHER The recycled chestnut plank dining room table is from Edito in Nelson, the ceramics in the foreground are by Kirsten Boswijk and Steve Fullmer and the painting is by JS Parker.

"I'd always liked the look of it," says Patrick, whose family connection to the area dates back to the early settlers. "We were told, 'If you want it, you've got three weeks,' so we moved it with great haste onto our land." And there it sat, increasingly forlornly, their plans to turn it into tourist accommodation shelved due to family and work commitments.

JANE USSHER Partners in the apple pickers’ cottage, clockwise from highest point, John Burland, Patrick Maisey, Christine Boswijk and Ali Burland.

Cue the arrival some years later of John Burland and his German wife, Ali. John grew up in Auckland but moved to the UK in the late 1960s and then to Germany, where he worked in executive management with one of Lufthansa's major subsidiaries. After retirement he and Ali, a former translator, flight attendant and property manager, hatched a plan to spend their summers in New Zealand, even buying land near Mapua, before abandoning the idea of building a house as too much of a headache.

By then, however, they'd become friendly with Christine and Patrick after buying some of Christine's work. When Patrick suggested that the answer to the Burlands' accommodation problem might also solve their own 'What do we do about the cottage?' conundrum, the two parties quickly agreed.

John drew up the initial concept and together they nutted out details. "When we were talking about the design we finished each other's sentences," says John. "We all knew exactly what we wanted: high ceilings, whitewashed boards, solid rafters, polished wooden floors… It would be simple but elegant."

JANE USSHER In the main bedroom is a Lebanon bench from Shaker Workshops in Boston, a kitset assembled and woven by John.

Patrick, who'd constructed their own mudbrick and timber house, did the building work, largely using materials from the property. "Everything is crafted," says Christine. "Every tree has been cut down by Patrick and milled by him. It's got his touch."

John describes Patrick as a true custodian. "Building this cottage was more emotional for him than for me, because he grew up on that land; it's been in his family for generations."

Among the many changes, the cottage has been extended significantly at both ends to create a new bedroom and a larger open-plan living space. There's more glazing, including French doors onto the front deck, plus those high ceilings and a comfortable new kitchen with all mod cons. John says he had architect Michelle Kaufmann's prefabricated and ecologically sound Glidehouse in mind when he sketched the design.

JANE USSHER The guest bedroom is furnished with a 19th century scrubbed pine Scandinavian cupboard and Ikea beds; the bedside table is a cube of heart pine chainsawed by Patrick from a tree on the property, and the stool is by Ricky Seidl.

Physically, little remains of the original, other than the pine floor (which came up nicely after Patrick gave it a sanding) and the colour scheme. Yet they all agree that the spirit of the building has survived the changes.

"We tried to keep the place's authenticity intact, how it sat on the land," says Patrick. Adds Christine: "It still has that pickers' cottage feel – modest and functional."

For John and Ali, the cottage is the perfect summer bolt-hole. "We lead two very dissimilar lives," says John. "In Germany, it's about culture and the city life. Nelson is all about nature."

JANE USSHER Former Tasman mayor John Hurley made the Adirondack chairs on the kwila deck, which was a joint effort by Patrick and John; the deck looks out to the Waimea Estuary.

How could it be otherwise? The 180 degree view from the cottage takes in two mountain ranges, while their "front yard" just happens to be the South Island's largest enclosed estuary, with a bird population that includes white herons, royal spoonbills, banded rails and those other summertime visitors from the Northern Hemisphere, bar-tailed godwits.

The Burlands regularly walk the fringes of the estuary, taking photographs and sketching. John, meanwhile, has established a garden beside the cottage and has been busily planting citrus and fruit trees. At the age of 68, he thinks of it as an investment in the future.

"At some stage we won't be coming down any more, but the plantings will there for whoever comes after us. It's really transferring that same ethic that Patrick and Christine have of caring for the land."

JANE USSHER The orange front door features a porthole from Patrick’s old fishing boat Doris and is topped by a Steve Fullmer fish.

Q&A:

Best thing about the project: Using local materials (much of it recycled), building with people we know, like and trust, and furnishing the cottage with items from local businesses and artists.

Proudest DIY achievement: Gradually eradicating gorse, thistles and dandelions and creating something that might – at some stage – be recognisable as a garden.

JANE USSHER The 1960s apple pickers’ cottage was relocated as close as possible to the water’s edge to take advantage of the views.

Worst moment in the garden: Waking up to find that rabbits had stripped the kowhai seedlings we'd nurtured before planting out. Revenge was swift. And sweet.

This house is eco-friendly because: It has a small footprint (78sqm), it's extremely well-insulated with a stunningly efficient (70 per cent) Pyroclassic woodburner for heating, is built of timber from the land and we harvest roof water and recycle effluent through a Biolytix wastewater system.

We love this part of New Zealand because: It's still real.

A well-kept secret about this area: Robyn Fullmer bakes the world's best cinnamon buns for the Tasman Store on Sunday mornings. Get there early!

John and Ali Burland

