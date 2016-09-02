A beginner's guide gardening

A beginner's guide to starting a garden from scratch

It's one of the most basic principles of life - a plant needs earth, air, light and water to grow. That plants want to live and grow - often more than we want them to! - means they do a lot of the work for us.

It really isn't much more complicated than that. Some plants like it warmer, while others need more sunlight, more water and richer soils, and of course, you need the right plant in the right place. The forest-dwelling ponga isn't going to thrive in the Sahara any more than a sun-loving tomato would survive outdoors in the middle of a Wellington winter.

EMMA DANGERFIELD Join a local garden club for friendly, helpful advice.

Looking at what's growing around your neighbourhood will give you some idea of what works. Talk to local gardeners and read seed packets, plant labels and gardening books.

Gardening is both a science and a craft, and like most things, the more you do it, the more you'll learn and the better you'll get. So where do you begin?

PHILLIP WONG A worm farm is a great way to provide compost for the garden.

SOIL

Plants take a lot out of soil to help them grow. In nature, litter from plants and animals returns to the earth and is decomposed by micro-organisms.



Replicate this in your garden by giving your soil plenty of organic matter. Branches, leaves, weeds, old plants and household scraps can all be returned to the soil using a compost heap (and that's another story) or with other methods, such as wild piles in out-of the-way corners where such debris is allowed to break down at its leisure.



Another option is to bury household scraps or feed them to worm farms. Giving organic matter back to the soil is very important.

PLANTING

Whether you are planting a tiny annual seedling or a two-metre tree, the principle is pretty much the same. First, prepare your soil by digging over and feeding with compost.

Next, dig (or scoop out with a spoon or trowel) enough soil to make a hole about twice the size of the container the plant is in. To prevent damaging roots, carefully extract the plant and place in the hole.

Kris Dando Don't stint on weeding or they'll take over your space!

Back fill the hole with soil and press down, gently or firmly, depending on the size of the plant. Avoid planting too close together.

WEEDING

Removing weeds is vital as they compete with plants for food, light, space and moisture. Try to dig out the roots at the same time too.

WATERING

This is best done in the morning so that the water has time to soak in. Done in the heat of the day it means much of the water will evaporate before the plant or soil can absorb it.



Watering in the afternoon, on the other hand, can mean foliage will be damp at night which can encourage fungus problems.

SUPPLIED Make sure you plant your crops near a tap: it'll make watering easier in the heat of summer.

It is best to water deeply and less often than frequently and lightly, although the sandier the soil, the less water should be applied, and the more often.

MULCHING

Putting a layer of organic material such as compost or straw or pine needles around plants will help feed soil and preserve moisture. A layer of about 25cm is good for shrubs and trees; about 12cm for vegetables and flowers. Mulching also helps suppress weeds.

SO YOU WANT TO GROW... VEGETABLES

First, choose your site. Most vegetables like sun, preferably at least six hours in summer.



Using a spade, clear out all weeds. I wouldn't make any bed more than two metres wide. Too wide and it becomes difficult to reach your plants.

Mulch improves the structure of heavy clay soils.

Dig the beds over, breaking up the sods until most of them are little bigger than 2cm diameter. For seed-raising, the tilth of the top 5cm of soil should be the size of fresh breadcrumbs; it can be coarser for seedlings.



HOW TO SOW SEEDS

If you're sowing directly into the soil, rake over the top of the soil removing clods, which can stop the germinating sprouts reaching daylight.



Vegetables are generally best grown in lines as it makes weeding easier and speedier. For straight rows, put a short stake at each end of the row and tie a piece of string between each stake. Make a shallow channel along the string and sow the seeds into it, following the instructions on the seed packets. The smaller the seeds, the closer they may be sown and the less soil is needed to cover them.



Lightly cover the seed with fine soil, then firm down the row with your palm. Water with a fine spray so as you don't wash away the seeds. As a rule, rows should be at least 30cm apart - the bigger the vegetable, the further apart the rows. It's so easy to sow more than you'll ever need, so stagger sowing so that it's not a case of feast or famine when it comes to harvest time.

To get an early start on the warmer growing season, sow seeds in containers such as seed trays, peat pots or even empty egg shells, filled with seed-raising mix (you can buy it or make your own with half-and-half garden soil and well-rotted compost or leaf mould, which can be found under out-of-the way spots). Keep on a sunny shelf or porch until big enough to transplant, which is usually when they have two leaves and are at least 4cm tall.

SO YOU WANT TO GROW... FLOWERS

Most plants have flowers and the ones most commonly grown for flowers fall into several categories: annuals, which germinate, grow and die in a year; bi-annuals that do their thing in two years; perennials that can live for years, often dying back in winter and then sprouting forth again in spring; and bulbs, which grow from onion-like masses underground, pop up in spring and die back in late summer. There are flowering shrubs and trees too.

Rachel Oldham Sow zucchini direct, and be prepared for bumper crops!

Annuals are generally easy to grow from seed. A wide variety of seeds are available and among the easiest to grow are poppies, cosmos, alyssum and calendula. Check out the seedlings at garden centres.

Preparing the flower garden is much the same as for a vegetable garden, but the planting arrangements can be much more varied - go for rows if you want, or not. Be arty too if you like and colour code the plants. Go wild!

SO YOU WANT TO GROW... SHRUBS AND TREES

These need lots of research before planting. Their eventual size and form need to be considered as do their habits (for example, an evergreen tree on the north side of your house will block valuable winter sun, whereas a deciduous one will let sunlight through).

supplied Plant a large block of marigolds: they'll pretty up your patch and deter pests too.

Their likes and dislikes also need to be taken into account and why you're planting in the first place - for privacy, greenery, flowers, scent or fruit.

Happy gardening!

