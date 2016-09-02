At my place: Gardening personality Lynda Hallinan's tiny farmhouse

SALLY TAGG Obsessive gardener and preserver extraordinaire Lynda Hallinan with her cat Snuffles.

Gardening personality Lynda Hallinan lives in a very small, two-storeyed farmhouse at Foggydale Farm in Hunua, south-east of Auckland, with her husband Jason and sons Lucas, 5 and Lachlan, 3.

It's only 70 square metres because "that's all my husband could afford when he built it, by hand, about 15 years ago. It's hopelessly impractical for two kids, four cats, a dog and a pet lamb, but luckily, we also have a very, very large converted stable block right next to it."

Describe your style in three words: Botanical, vintage... hoarder!

SALLY TAGG Lynda Hallinan's stable block, all pimped out for a Thanksgiving dinner party.

Proudest DIY moment: The first time I put up wallpaper all by myself (this year). I was quite chuffed with the result, even if the edges don't match quite perfectly in a few places. Modern wallpapers are so much easier to hang yourself because you paste the wall, then slap the paper on it, instead of dragging the paper through troughs of glue that gets all over the place.



READ MORE

*At my place: We visit Jordan Rondel, baker of divine cakes

*At my place: Stylist, store owner, pilot and mum LeeAnn Yare

*At my place: Artist and Mexican food entrepreneur Otis Frizzell

Best money I ever spent on the house: Installing a heat pump, insulation and double-glazed windows. We get some wicked frosts here on our south-facing property in the Hunua Ranges but in winter our small house stays so constantly toasty that we have to open the windows whenever I'm cooking a roast or it gets too hot.

SALLY TAGG The rumpus room in the stables features Ferns by Thibault wallpaper.

I can't live without: Wallpaperdirect.com. It's my internet addiction. One of the good things about living in a very small house is that a couple of rolls of wallpaper can make a massive difference to any room. I'm forever changing our wallpaper – our kitchen has been done three times in five years – to change a style or give a corner nook a fresh look. It's fun and inexpensive.

Favourite spot to relax: Relax? What is this foreign five letter word? There'll be no time to relax between now and the end of November, as my garden is open to the public for the Franklin Hospice Garden Ramble on November 12-13. It's a challenge to get a landscape as large as ours looking neat and tidy but it's a pleasure to give back to the community and show the garden off when it's looking its best. Tickets are on sale now: franklinhospiceramble.org.nz

Favourite way of entertaining: Dinner parties at other people's houses, or up the road at our local winery, John Hill Estate! I am terrible at housework so need plenty of notice if guests are coming over (ha), but we held a fabulous Thanksgiving dinner for American friends in our stable block last year. It took eight of us a whole day to clean and cook enough food to feed 30 people while also raiding the garden of every single flower, but the result was a magical evening (and may yet become an annual tradition).

SALLY TAGG Lynda's passion for green extends to shed windows painted Resene 'Glade Green'.

Favourite flowers: Whatever's in bloom in my garden each week. At the moment that means heaps of hellebores and spring bulbs. I'm spoiled for choice because I have such a large garden, but I wish I took better care of my David Austin roses. Nothing beats a big bowl of fragrant English roses, dripping petals all over the place.

Favourite colour combination: Green with anything. I love every shade of green but my current favourites are mint green, sage green and moss green with white or black. Our stableblock has black weatherboards with Resene 'Glade Green' joinery. Funnily enough, when I was much younger and going through a hippy phase, I was once told by my meditation tutor that my aura was green. I'm not sure what, if anything, that means!

Shoes on or off in your house: As someone who regularly sneaks through the house in gumboots (much to my husband's horror), I wouldn't dream of demanding shoes off. Homes are for living in, not for looking at. Or at least that's my excuse for the often muddy state of our floor!

SALLY TAGG Lynda says the shepherd's hut in her vegetable garden was an expensive folly, but she loves it.

One thing I'd like to change around my house: More shelves. I am an op shop magpie and have far too many bits of mismatched crockery, jugs, vases and retro cookware to fit in our tiny kitchen.

What's one domestic/housework/gardening trick you've learnt over the years: Ovens are excellent places to hide unwashed dishes when guests arrive unannounced.

SALLY TAGG A second-hand shelf upcycled into a potting table.

SALLY TAGG Lynda suggests scrunching a ball of chicken wire into the base of shallow bowls to hold flowers in place.

- NZ House & Garden