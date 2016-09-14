10 super-cheap ways to spruce up your house for spring

JANE USSHER Make a good first impression with a spick and span front entrance.

It's easy to become so accustomed to your home's grotty bits that you don't even notice them. Start your spring spruce-up by taking an objective look at your place. Here are 10 cheap and easy ways to tackle the trouble spots that drag your house down.

A grand entrance: First impressions count so you don't want visitors to be greeted by a mountain of discarded shoes and a shabby old doormat. Quick fix: Paint your front doorstep and buy a new doormat – instant pick-me-up!

Clearly better: More light, less grime... everything looks more cheery through clean windows.

JANE USSHER Give your bookshelves a refresh: consider mixing in treasures and even the odd artwork.

Get rid of the cords: Nothing looks messier than extension cords running around a room or charging cords draping off your coffee table. Can you create a charging station in a drawer, tidy your cords into a box or Blu-tac them under a desk or table? Hide them behind a stack of books or an artwork leaned against the wall.

JANE USSHER Lush green foliage adds seasonal zing to your home.

Beautiful bookshelves: It's easy for bookcases to descend into chaos, but a well-arranged bookcase can be a striking focal point in a room – you could arrange by colour or size and it can be a good idea to break up the books by adding the odd small artwork or treasure.

Edit, edit, edit: Then Trade Me, Trade Me, Trade Me. This one can actually make you money and you'll be amazed what a difference less stuff will make. Take everything off horizontal surfaces like shelves and sideboards and only put back the things you really love. All those bits and pieces that are cluttering up your place could be someone else's treasure.

One wow splurge: Spend the money you've earned selling your unwanted junk on one wow item – a new rug, lamp or cushion – to add spring colour and life to the room you use the most.

JANE USSHER Same old chair in a new colour rings the changes.

All in the arrangement: Have fun arranging vignettes with your favourites. To train your eye, snap a photo and rearrange, take another and rearrange again – then compare and find the best composition.

Same, but different: It's more environmentally friendly to work with what you have than buy new stuff. Ring the changes by swapping rugs between rooms, using a stool as a side table... try chalk paint for an easy no-prep way to freshen up an old wooden chair or wallpaper the back of a bookcase.

Green touches: Botanicals are huge in interiors today and can be just the thing to bring the new season inside. Even just a big vase of greenery snipped from the garden will do the trick.

BELINDA MERRIE A spring-like arrangement mixes different textures with a consistent colour palette.

Bathroom blues: The best bathrooms have practically nothing on show – tidy away those half-finished lotions and potions and play stylists. A couple of colourful towels, a succulent in a pot and your best perfume bottles artfully rearranged and you'll have a bathroom that's lovely to be in.

JANE USSHER Banish bathroom clutter and bring out the candles and perfume bottles.

JANE USSHER White and fresh botanical prints for a crisp spring bedroom look.

- NZ House & Garden