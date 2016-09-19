Garden of the week: Layered loveliness in Wellington
Georgina Conder shudders when she recalls the outdoor laundry in the dank concrete shed they had when she, husband Deighton and their young children first moved into their Wellington home.
"It was dark and damp and certainly wasn't going to work for long, especially for a family with young children."
Fast forward a couple of years and the garden, with soothing cascading water and the sounds of children playing, has an entirely different atmosphere.
The Thorndon villa was built in 1873, and the couple bought it online when they were living in Brussels. With Georgina just a couple of weeks off giving birth to the couple's second child, inspecting it in person was impossible so they relied on the good judgment of friends and haven't looked back.
READ MORE
* Banks Peninsula garden where The Bachelor wooed his date
* Taranaki garden that's all about colour
* Star jasmine wows in a Gisborne garden
They rented out the house at first, then returned to New Zealand, moved in and started planning renovations. That outdoor laundry and an equally unfortunate shed both sat on a sloping, barren section edged with badly broken paths that hadn't been touched in decades.
"Essentially we didn't have any outdoor space that was usable for a family," Georgina says.
Work started 15 months later. The Conder family by then included a four-week-old baby, two toddlers and a dog, so considerate builders were a must.
From the outset, the house renovation and garden overhaul were undertaken at roughly the same time. A self-contained wing was added to the back of the house to cater for visiting grandparents, and excavation began on the section.
Deighton and Georgina brought in Rachael Matthews, director of Hedge Garden Design and Nursery, and pretty much handed over the reins. She worked closely with architects Liz Wallace and Rochelle Tse of Tse:Wallace Architects to ensure the hard landscaping and garden would be complementary.
"We had a general idea of the kind of style we wanted," says Georgina. "We wanted it to be sympathetic with the house and we knew Rachael creates such beautiful gardens for these kind of houses that at the same time are a little bit different."
Rachael says the early start enabled her to talk to the builders about what needed to happen with the ground. "Wellington soil is all hard clay and rotten rock so we had to excavate about 40cm and bring in some fluffy garden mix."
The priority was usable family space, so the aim was to create a large outside living area and provide immediate impact with big plants. Once the dreaded sheds were gone, the structural landscaping began.
The section was terraced, a water feature was incorporated on the second level and the top level was reserved for artificial turf framed by paving. Artificial grass is something Rachael has used often, preferring its versatility and hardiness when Wellington's climate is a little less forgiving. It's also a great area for the children and dog, Maika.
On the main level, the courtyard holds centre stage, with a barbecue and fire on one side. It's a family haven that offers privacy, space and protection from the fickle weather, and is the most used part of the home.
While the colour palette is mostly green and white, overhanging the terrace is a sturdy Cercis canadensis 'Forest Pansy' that boasts huge burgundy leaves in summer and purple flowers in spring.
Those seasonal changes are a feature of the Conders' garden. "That's where Rachael's expertise comes to the fore," says Deighton. "I know what I like but lack the knowledge to establish a garden that's always changing and developing."
Evergreen foliage is used at a low level complemented by deciduous specimen trees that let in the light over winter and keep the space open.
Hydrangeas, hellebores, lilies and impatiens bloom year-round and Georgina particularly loves the 'Iceberg' roses – her only request for the garden, which have been planted in memory of her mother. "They just don't stop flowering, it's unbelievable. We're so lucky."
Under the roses and the Mexican orange blossoms they have found room to plant vegetables and herbs, which have been exceptionally prolific.
In fact, the entire garden has been an outstanding success according to Georgina, who leaves the maintenance to her husband. The courtyard is littered with children's bikes and toys and the barbecue gets more use than the oven. It's also a magnet for friends and neighbours.
"The whole area works really well. I love being able to sit in the corner and watch the kids run around. And it's so quiet. Often we're not aware of how windy it is everywhere else."
Deighton, a meticulous gardener according to Rachael, has a special fondness for the garden at the side of the house. That's where you'll find his one request: pleached ornamental pears, a common sight in Belgian parks and a reminder of the time the family spent in Europe. On stainless steel frames, they border the garden and screen the neighbours.
"When you come through the gate and walk around the side of the house," says Deighton, "you feel like you're away from it all, even though this is a house that's on the fringes of the city."
Q&A
CLIMATE: Thorndon is slightly warmer than other parts of Wellington and has better growing ability. We are also sheltered from Wellington's famous wind.
HOURS SPENT IN THE GARDEN: About two to three a week.
WATERING: We have an irrigation system we use about twice a week that takes care of all the garden's needs.
BEST TIP FOR OTHER GARDENERS: From a project perspective put your confidence in the experts, but be articulate about what you like and what you need from the outset.
FAVOURITE SEASON IN THE GARDEN: Summer, because we can spend evenings in the courtyard with family and friends just enjoying the garden.
Georgina Conder
- NZ House & Garden