You'll never run out of toilet paper again....

AMAZON The Dash Button by Amazon allows you to order household supplies at the touch of a button.

We've all been there: It's 10 minutes before dinner guests are expected and surprise! - there's only a few skerricks of toilet paper left in the entire house.



Or that sinking feeling when the shaving foam runs dry on the morning of your job interview.

For Amazon Prime customers in the USA, and now the UK, such inconvenience is - in theory at least - a thing of the past. The Dash Button allows customers to replenish their stock of toilet roll, shaving foam, deodorant and other household consumables at the touch of a button.

Daniel Rausch, director of Amazon Dash said: "Dash Buttons offer the convenience of 1-Click shopping. They can be placed near those frequently used items you don't want to run out of, and when you see supplies running low, just press the button and your item is on its way."

AMAZON For the USA launch in March of last year, Amazon partnered with more than 100 brands. The most popular Dash Buttons to date are for Tide laundry detergent, Bounty paper towels and Cottonelle toilet paper.

The Dash Buttons come in packs, and users can configure each button to order a specific product and quantity, via the user's Amazon.com account. Pressing the button sends a Wi-Fi signal to the Amazon Shopping app, and orders new stock of whatever product the button is configured to order; the click also sends a message to the user's mobile phone, giving the user a half-hour to cancel.

AMAZON Each Dash Button can be configured to a specific product and quantity, as the default order.

Is this the way of the future? Perhaps. But, as always, not everyone is impressed.

Blogger Mark Wilson found the Dash Button "... an unabashed attempt to disconnect customers from the amount of money we're spending. And frankly, even that would be fine, if only Dash buttons provided the instant product gratification they promise." As it happens, the push of a button does not instantly launch a product-carrying drone with an emergency supply of toilet roll and shaving foam to your house. Depending on where you live, there's a 12- to 48-hour delivery window.

Along with rolling out the Dash Buttons to more markets, Amazon has been working with more manufacturers to embed the technology into the home with a system it calls Dash Replenishment.

Jorrit Van der Meulen, vice president at Amazon EU said: "Dash Button gives you the convenience of 1-Click ordering in your home, and with Dash Replenishment we're taking it one step further - enabling connected appliances to automatically reorder supplies on your behalf." Later generations of Samsung printers and Whirlpool washing machines could potentially have the Dash Replenishment feature built in.

- Stuff