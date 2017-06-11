Manifesto: Why DIY is deeply entrenched in the psyche of the Kiwi male

OPINION: When you come from a long line of cobblers and carpenters, you're supposed to be good with your hands. Sadly, I am not.

Despite my family history, I grew up with no interest in sanding, carving, nailing or painting. While my grandfather, father and brothers were all into it, I looked at their rough, damaged hands and decided it wasn't for me.

This was a mistake. I should've been able to use a hammer properly. DIY is so deep-rooted in the Kiwi male psyche that it's impossible to live in this country, own a home and not be somewhat handy.

The week after I'd bought my first house, when I was just shy of my 30th birthday two years ago, my dad set out in his truck on a nine-hour journey to set me up with my first proper toolkit.

There were some small jobs on the house that needed immediate attention, but my dad had a clear goal – teach a man to fish so he can feed himself for a lifetime.

I reckon DIY is so intrinsic to New Zealand men because of our rural heritage. Particularly when you're from the South Island. Unlike, say, Americans or Europeans, we Kiwi men don't like to outsource. Back in the day there was probably no money and no available labour. If you could do it yourself, you would and that mantra has travelled through the generations.

Unfortunately, when you don't learn DIY skills as a young man, they're as difficult as a new language to pick up. You can follow instructions carefully and watch all the YouTube how-to clips, but somehow the end product just isn't perfect.

I was never completely stoked with the end result of any of my endeavours in that first house. I had all the right tools and spent countless hours hanging out in the aisles of Mitre10 Mega and Bunnings, but I still ended up hating DIY.

It's only really when you're in the market for your second house that you realise others don't excel at DIY either. The amateur paint jobs, earthquake "repairs" and aesthetic quick-fixes I've seen on the open-home circuit made me feel like I wasn't the worst handyman on the block. Even some work done by builders looked shoddy to me.

Still, save for a laundry-room renovation prior to selling that first house, I have never called in the pros. I couldn't afford to and my pride stood in my way. I am, after all, still a Kiwi man.

