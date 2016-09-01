I don't eat meat because I'm a feminist

123RF "When I refuse to eat animals, I refuse to indulge in a system that profits off objectification."

OPINION: Two weeks ago, I attended a function in a somewhat revealing dress. The steel-grey garment stretched like a bandage over my hips and stomach; cut off only to reveal a small display of cleavage. As I scraped together a mouthful of rice onto my fork, I could hear the smutty murmurs of men twice my age sitting opposite me. Their heated gazes were hot on my skin. They insisted amongst one another that they didn't know "where to look"; as if my body was an object so intrusive, distracting and perhaps even tempting, they had to consciously restrict themselves from indulging in its appearance.

It's never a surprising act to witness: the objectification of women, that is. We have come to be conscious of the way in which women's bodies are sought after from an early age. School tunics that happen to fall above the knee are a 'distraction' even for boys whose voices haven't yet broken. Nipples are sexualised so much so that social media campaigns designed to aid women in detecting breast cancer have male sub-ins, as women are not allowed to reveal their breasts even in the name of women's health. If a woman is sexually assaulted, she has to fight to prove that her body is not a refuge; that it, in and of itself, did not excuse her abuser's actions. Our bodies have been seized by men, and we have been fed myths about the way they function. They are seen as appetising conquests.

Neither is it surprising to witness the way in which animals are seen merely as human possessions. Advertisements for meat are so normalised, it's often easy to forget the bloodshed and slaughter behind the festive, decorative plate. Domesticated animals are artificially revised to appear cuter. Certain dog breeds are a cringeworthy display of physical discomfort and premature death just to cater for a human's preference to see something 'adorable'. Animals are worn, eaten, abused, owned, hunted and gawked at without their consent.

Women and animals alike are objects men fancy; palatable things to eat, if you will. They satisfy intrinsically masculine demands. They are accessories, perhaps; designed to prove that a man's masculinity is in tact. When Johnny Diablo, founder of the world's first vegan strip club, Casa Diablo Gentlemen's Club, employed with embarrassing gusto the tag-line "we put the meat on the pole, not on the plate", he demonstrated just how deeply entrenched the psychological need to devour one or the other (women, or animals) was in the face of masculinity.

READ MORE:

* Helping animals but hurting women

* The increasing popularity of vegetarianism

* Peta urges teens to go 'all the way'

* Let's have a new conversation on food

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has religiously objectified women in their advertisements in an attempt to discourage animal consumption. For example, by "portioning off" areas of Pamela Anderson's naked body, employing meaty terminology and applying it to said portions (such as "breasts", "ribs" and "rump"), they shamelessly cash-in on the objectification of women. It doesn't just take vegan media ploys to witness the way women are compared to non-human animals - or more offensively, meat - in language and conversation.

Such language and behaviour employed to describe the female form is not unique. Men guffaw amongst their comrades, claiming to be either a "boob" or "butt" kind of man. The act of cat-calling (which, in the name itself, alludes to an animal) is particularly carnal. A woman's sheer presence in a public space tends to warrant sexually demeaning shouts from prides of men; as if she is a lone animal passing a masculine herd. It is an echo of the way the animal form, as an edible corpse, is grotesquely described. The woman as an "item" has long been seen as something tasty: a mouth-watering display of flesh, breasts and rump. Masculine culture determines a woman's worth based on how "appetising" she is.

Men (particularly white men) have historically felt entitled to the land and bodies of "others"; others being those who are not comparably as masculine or dominant. Oppression of the "other": whether it be racist, sexist, homophobic, speciesist or ableist in nature, is made up of the same components. Regardless of who it oppresses, each act stems from the prejudiced belief that due to "scientific" reasoning - the shape of one's skull, colour of one's skin, or pitch of one's voice - there are "lesser", more inferior categories of animal.

It seems natural to want to play oppression-Olympics. If one were to compare the slaughter of animals with the subjugation of women alone, murder, death and bloodshed seem to warrant an "emergency response". Oppression does not demand that same sense of urgency.

How men have traditionally consumed women comparatively with animals may seem superficially different. To be frank, men (and women) eat animals. The redder and thicker the steak is the man eats, the more he is able to identify as a "dominator". There is much, too, to be said about a woman's relationship with food - regardless of whether or not she eats animals. It is uniquely damaging. We measure our femininity based on our calorie consumption. There are typically feminine dishes (namely salads, white meats, and smoothies), and typically masculine dishes (anything bloodied and dense).

A woman's agency, inherent as a result of her humanness, allows her to change her behaviour in order to stay afloat. There are rules we've come to memorise; "tactics" we employ in order to seem less "appetising". For example, if we wish not to be leered at, we'll dress modestly. We tend not to travel alone so as not to appear like prey. However, whilst our human agency is a privilege that women practice over non-human animals, an important ingredient (if you will) of this recipe for oppression is ignored. Why is it that we have to prioritise the subjugation of one group over another? The oppressor of women looks no different to the oppressor of animals. The interests, or rather pleasures, of toxic masculinity are still being catered for entirely.

When I refuse to eat animals, I refuse to indulge in a system that profits off objectification. When I associate with my diet only ethical standards, and not guidelines on how to be the most 'feminine' according to patriarchal benchmarks on the slenderness of a woman's physique; I reclaim my body. I nourish it for reasons beyond weight loss and dieting. I cater not for the gaze of toxic masculinity, but for the well-being of women and animals alike. Rather than eating for the eyes of my oppressor - he who too oppresses animals - a vegan lifestyle provides me revenge in solidarity. In my nourishment, I quietly protest.

Whilst the system's prime concern is in ensuring masculinity is content and pleased, neither gender equality or animal equality will ever exist.

- Sydney Morning Herald