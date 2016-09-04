Woman documents dog's heartbreaking final day

KYLE AMICK/FACEBOOK Amick's mother captured this poignant shot of her daughter cradling her canine companion.

One woman's decision to chart her dog's final day on social media has broken hearts around the world.

Kyle Amick made the heart-wrenching decision to put down beloved pit bull-labrador mix, Hannah, last week, after the dog had endured months of pain and seizures which medication had failed to alleviate.

Amick took photos throughout Hannah's last day, sharing them on Snapchat and Facebook.

Unsurprisingly, the photos have touched hearts from fellow pet-lovers who shed tears as Amick showed how Hannah spent her last day getting pampered, eating her favourite foods and saying goodbye to other family members.

READ MORE:

* How social media helped save a cat

* Winter wisdom for pet owners

* The reclusive life of Tiny the cat

​* The sad but sweet story of a dog called Basil's life

Where are the tissues when you need them?

- Stuff