The future of our history is in the hands of Puke Ariki museum

GRANT MATTHEW/stuff.co.nz The digitisation of decades of Taranaki history had been completed after an 11 year project.

Hidden floors below the bodies of taxidermied animals and the glass cases of old school uniforms, Puke Ariki museum has an ice-cold chiller, packed with memories.

The wintry coolroom in New Plymouth is home to the bare bones of photographs from years gone by.

In the biting cold, boxes of black and white glass negatives are nestled next to towers of some of the first colour-films to be used in Taranaki. The masses of photos tell of decades of families and fashion, of trophies and triumphs and of youngsters and their yearnings.

Image courtesy of Puke Ariki The Swainson Woods Collection is made up of thousands of Taranaki faces, dating back to the 1920s.

Puke Ariki's manager Kelvin Day says the heat and humidity can destroy these precious memories, so to curb any deterioration the photos are stored in the purpose-built chiller.

Getting to this large icebox is like going through a maze. There's doors and hallways, stairs and elevators, and more than a few wrong turns.

Nic Gibson Back in 2006 Kelvin Day was busy discovering the secrets of some of the glass negatives of the Swainson Studio, which are now stored in a chiller at Puke Ariki.

But, once there, it's easy to see just how much care and careful planning has gone into preserving this history for future generations.

Day says most of the negatives in the coolroom are from the Swainson Woods Collection, which was donated to Puke Ariki in 2005 and has led to the museum's biggest ever project.

The 11 year, $1.3 million project focused on cataloguing and digitising a collection of 110,000 negatives from 1923 to 1997, produced by the New Plymouth-based photography firms Swainson Studios and Bernard Woods Studio.

Image courtesy of Puke Ariki A young Kelvin Day, manager of Puke Ariki, is in this photo. Can you spot him?

The package of history is a remarkable record of Taranaki faces and of what the community valued. There's family portraits, wedding shots, social occasions and a surprising number of snaps of cats with trophies.

There's also some weird ones too. There's photos of children advertising cigarettes, pictures of an award-winning potato, and more than a few shots of men in animal costumes.

For the project, which was almost fully funded by grants, all of the negatives have been cleaned, catalogued, digitised, and loaded online. Perfect copies of these photographs are now housed on Puke Ariki's website, which is freely available for anyone.

Image courtesy of Puke Ariki The project has taken 11 years and cost $1.3 milion.

From here, Puke Ariki staff will work to continue identifying the people in the 110,000 negatives, and as stories surface the private photographs will be featured in exhibitions and turned into public narratives.

Day, whose own childhood photos feature in the collection, says the project has been such a big undertaking that it was broken into three stages, the final of which finished at the end of August.

"It was 2005 when we were offered the collection and little did we know the journey we were going to take with it," he says.

"We decided we would tackle the Swainson part of the collection first, so that involved cleaning the negs, re-housing them in proper acid-free enclosures, and doing the initial catalogue record.

"We had four technicians working on that, and we then went on to stage two - which was doing the same thing, but with the Woods collection.

"The final stage was then the actual digitisation, so that's what the team have just finished."

Image courtesy of Puke Ariki The collection of photos was donated to Puke Ariki in 2005.

The key now is to continue identifying the thousands of people who are featured in the photos, which is no easy feat.

Day says often the only detail that is with the photo is the surname of the person who was collecting the image.

"And that may not be the surname of the person in the photo. It may have been a photo of someone else," he says.

Image courtesy of Puke Ariki Puke Ariki says it accepted the Swainson/Woods Collection because of what it tells us about ourselves.

"So, with the Puke Ariki website, when we load the picture in, people can search by last name, and there is a feature in there where people can add details and information, so it's growing the knowledge around the collection.

"That has been really, really successful and has basically taken off. It's giving some ownership back to the community around the imagery."

The project is one that is close to Day's heart. Not only because it has has had immense community involvement, but also because it has pushed Puke Ariki to be a pioneer in its industry.

Image courtesy of Puke Ariki Funding for the project has totaled $1.2 million, and has come from many organisations, including the Lotteries Foundation, the TSB Community Trust, and the TET Trust.

"This has been the largest digitisation project in the country," he says.

"A lot of this had been groundbreaking. No one had really done the 35mm colour, so this was about working out how you deal with that and the issues associated with it. It was a little bit of trial and experimentation, but we pioneered that.

"It's a project that we've had people from around New Zealand and also from Australia come in to find out about, because we've been leading in this sort of work.

Image courtesy of Puke Ariki Photographer Joseph Swainson established Swainson's Studios in 1923 and sold it to Bernard Woods in the early 1960s.

"People are learning from us and that gives me a great amount of pride. I talk about the project delivering magic and this is some of the magic that comes out."

Another of the highlights for Day has been the community exhibitions around Taranaki, and some of the heartfelt stories that have been uncovered so far.

"There was one woman who had lost all of her wedding photographs in a fire some years ago, and suddenly she discovered here they were at Puke Ariki. Puke Ariki actually had them and could re-order them all again.

Image courtesy of Puke Ariki This photograph was taken around 1931-1932, and is one of 110,000 photos that have been digitised.

"There was another story we heard about a woman who'd had an argument with her father and had ripped their photo in half and thrown his half away. She felt incredibly guilty after that. Decades later she discovered we had that photo, so she re-ordered it and all was peaceful again.

"Those are some of the real gems we've had, and that to me is where the value of the collection lays."

Many of those gems have been unearthed by the four technicians who have spent the last three years digitising the 110,000 negatives.

Image courtesy of Puke Ariki Various different exhibitions of the photographs have been held throughout Taranaki.

During that time they've seen a lot of Taranaki faces, and they've encountered photos of their doctors, their parents and even their old school principals.

Technician Clare Richardson even had one photo which resulted in the touching reunion of a foster family and a foster child.

"It brings people together and shares memories, that's what the collection does," Richardson says.

Swainson's Studios/Image courtesy of Puke Ariki Each of the photographs in the Swainson/Woods Collection have meaning to the people captured, but not everyone knows these photos exist.

"There's also lots of great animal photos, and especially a lot of dogs. The amount of people who got their dogs photographed is incredible. And cats, and rabbits, and goats. They'd bring them into the studio in the 1920s and 30s, when it wasn't cheap to do."

Fellow technician Chris Poletti says she fell in love with the project before she even started working at Puke Ariki.

Using the museum's website search function she came across a photo of her mother as a baby, almost 70 years ago.

Image courtesy of Puke Ariki There are more than 110,000 negatives in the Swainson Woods Collection, all of which have been digitised.

"It was pretty special. So that's why I wanted to be a part of this project - it's cool," she said.

"And it is going to be around for many, many, many more years yet. For generations to come."

Now that the collection is digitalised the key is to identify the people, tell more stories, and produce more exhibitions.

Image courtesy of Puke Ariki The majority of people features in the collection are not identified.

Technician Amber Wright says although her job as a digitiser is now over, the life of the collection is only just beginning.

"The more people interact with this, the richer it gets. There is so much more that can come from this. It will be around for a long time."

* The collection, which was donated to the museum by Bernard Woods' daughter Jennifer, can be viewed online, at pukeariki.com. For more information, or to identify any persons, contact Puke Ariki museum.

Image courtesy of Puke Ariki The photos captured a collection of experiences, throughout decades of Taranaki life.

