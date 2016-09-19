Morphing Asian names to fit into Kiwi culture

CHRISTINE CORNEGE FAIRFAX MEDIA NZ International Hamilton Boys High students talk about their kiwi names.

﻿

Siwuu Huang gave himself a Kiwi name because he thought he had to.

When the Chinese youth was applying to come to Hamilton for high school, a form he was filling out asked, "What is your preferred name?"

CHRISTINE CORNEGE/ FAIRFAX NZ Hamilton Boys' High School international students, from left, Deco Pharanhok, 16, from Laos, Sean Bach, 17, from Vietnam, and Suva Huang, 18, from China.

"So I thought it was compulsory to have a different name," the Hamilton Boys High School student says with a laugh.

That led to becoming Suva Huang.

He has since realised how the question's meaning became lost in translation.

Huang, 18, is just one of thousands of Asians who come to New Zealand to study at either secondary or tertiary level each year.

Many choose a new name to go with the new country, including Suva and schoolmates Sean, 17, and Deco, 17.

It was his mum that came up with the name, Huang says.

His Chinese name is Siwuu - phonetically it's Ss-woooo.

"You have to make your mouth wide. It's hard. That's why I changed my name, to make it easier for my Kiwi friends to pronounce it."

The shape in which the tongue and mouth contorts becomes reinforced when a person only speaks one language.

That makes it tough for mono-linguists to pronounce foreign words, like Siwuu, correctly.

Suva was Huang's second Kiwi name - the first sounded like Ss-waeeeen.

Kiwis still struggled with that one. so his mother suggested Suva.

"Later on I found out it was the capital of Fiji. I was like, oooooh, mind blown.

"Everyone asks me, Suva where you actually come from? ... Sometimes I make a joke, I come from Suva, Fiji."

It's not all bad - he doesn't know anyone else with the same name and there are no mix-ups at school.

Sean took on a name that Kiwis would have an easier time of pronouncing.

His Vietnamese name is Son.

Sean was chosen because its vowel sound is similar at home, he says.

"They don't like the name Sean, because in my country they pronounce it Sin and the word Sin means all the people begging for money.

"But I still like it. It's the name of a movie actor that I like."

He plays coy on which actor is his namesake.

"It's so long ago that I can't remember."

Eventually the truth comes out. It's actually after Shawn Michaels, the wrestler. Others may know him as the the heartbreak kid, or Mr Wrestlemania.

Sean's cheeks briefly darken to a deep shade of red.

Then he explains that American movies and music inspire most of the name choices for students moving to the West to study.

Deco's reason for the change is the same. His Laotian name is Phoutthaphong.

Pronounced Put-tup-pong, he says.

It's easier to say than spell. Even Deco has to think about it.

Like Suva, Deco was a joint effort between him and a parent.

But it was his father who weighed in.

His father was a football nut when he moved to New Zealand.

Sean was named after his dad's favourite professional soccer player, the Brazilian-born Portuguese player Anderson Luís de Souza​, whose nickname was Deco,

"Now I'd probably pick Cristiano," Deco says in reference to another Portuguese player, Cristiano Ronaldo​.

But his father's choice might now be Rory, after Rory McIlroy.

"He doesn't like to play soccer any more. He likes to play golf."

Then the lads turn to discussing name choices of other students they thought missed the mark.

One of Suva's Chinese friends chose the name Stable.

"What's that about?" Suva says with a laugh.

And then Sean interjects.

"Yeah, I know a Chinese guy who chose the name Heyou, like hey you."

They all laugh.

Having phrases and names lost in translation is all part of the learning experience.

There are a multitude of reasons why people choose new names when they come to New Zealand to study, Hamilton Boys' High School director of international students Tonia Heeps​ says.

The Chinese are used to having their surnames pronounced first, followed by their Christian names, Heeps says.

"When they come to New Zealand and just hear their first name, it sounds foreign and uncomfortable, so changing their name is all part of adjusting to Western life."

The students draw inspiration from television shows, songs and literature, she says.

But there have been times she has had to suggest the student reconsider.

"Sometimes boys choose girls names, or it's something they are going to get mocked for, so we step in."

Usually changing names stems from a desire to be accepted.

All teenagers want to fit in, she says.

- Stuff