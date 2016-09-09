NY subway singer's amazing rendition of Unchained Melody will blow you away

Twitter/@MIKEYUNGNYC You don't often hear a voice like this guy's.

Sometimes talent can be found in the most unlikely places - like the New York subway.

We don't know much about this man, but we do know he has an amazing voice.

A tweet posted by @MIKEYUNGNYC shows the man, believed to be Michael Young, belting out an amazing version of Unchained Melody in the subway.

life ain't easy. music ain't easy. but I wake up blessed havin anothr day to do what I love pic.twitter.com/uKtzBrb5R2 — MIKE YUNG ✋🏿 (@MIKEYUNGNYC) September 8, 2016

The tweet reads: "life ain't easy. music ain't easy. but I wake up blessed havin anothr day to do what I love (sic)."

That amazing voice has clearly touched plenty of hearts, with many taking to Twitter to thank him for brightening their day.

@MIKEYUNGNYC I had a tough day today - listening to your voice has uplifted my spirits, what a beautiful voice U have! Hugs from the UK. X — Charlotte (@charliekins77) September 9, 2016 @MIKEYUNGNYC You have an amazing voice! It bought tears to my eyes. Too much talent not to share it with the world xx — Tara Orton (@TaraOrton) September 8, 2016 @MIKEYUNGNYC I have watched/listened to this more than 10 times now. Amazing voice man, keep it up!!! — C. Morgan Engel (@cmefoto) September 8, 2016

It's not the first time this subway singer has caught people's attention. A video of him singing Sam Cooke's A Change Is Gonna Come also went viral late last year.

And according to the @MIKEYUNGNYC twitter account, he's currently working on a record. We can't wait to hear it.

- Stuff