NY subway singer's amazing rendition of Unchained Melody will blow you away

You don't often hear a voice like this guy's.
Sometimes talent can be found in the most unlikely places - like the New York subway.

We don't know much about this man, but we do know he has an amazing voice. 

A tweet posted by @MIKEYUNGNYC shows the man, believed to be Michael Young, belting out an amazing version of Unchained Melody in the subway.

The tweet reads: "life ain't easy. music ain't easy. but I wake up blessed havin anothr day to do what I love (sic)."

That amazing voice has clearly touched plenty of hearts, with many taking to Twitter to thank him for brightening their day.

It's not the first time this subway singer has caught people's attention. A video of him singing Sam Cooke's A Change Is Gonna Come also went viral late last year.

And according to the @MIKEYUNGNYC twitter account, he's currently working on a record. We can't wait to hear it.

 - Stuff

