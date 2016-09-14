Why I prefer the company of women over men

On the weekend I spent an hour and a half talking to man at a kid's birthday party. Except for the odd interruption from our children, we talked non-stop.

Well, actually, he talked non-stop. He only paused when I asked questions. He told me all about his job, the ins and outs of his industry, his networking functions, his education. Were I called to, I'm pretty sure I could now provide a comprehensive overview of his employment history.

By comparison, he wanted to know one thing about me: did I want him to buy me a coffee?



It felt like I was in some 1950s flashback where women are expected to listen, smile, and sometimes put out to men, in exchange for men buying them stuff. My payment for facilitating this man's 90-minute monologue was a soy latte.



That's a pretty crappy hourly rate. Especially when you add the insulting implication that I was so uninteresting and unimportant, he didn't want to know a single thing about me - other than my coffee preference.

By the end of the party, I felt drained from being such an attentive audience. And I was thoroughly pissed off. Because this happens all the time.

It's extremely rare that a man will ask me a question about myself, other than "How are you?", which as we all know is not really a question anyway.

I'll sometimes get questions about my husband or my children or event logistics. But hardly ever do men ask me questions to indicate an interest in me as a person, or even to show that they think I'm worth the effort to bother with basic social etiquette.

I, on the other hand, ask men dozens of question about themselves. I ask them about their day, about their jobs, their families, their hobbies and their holiday plans.

Now don't get me wrong - it's not that I don't like conversing with men. But these aren't conversations. They're more accurately described as hours of emotional labour.

Perhaps it's just that most of the men I happen to know have poor social skills, but I don't think so. It feels a lot more like unexamined sexism, where women are expected to sacrifice their own need for recognition, validation and respect and direct their undivided attention to the nearest male.

It not as though this is new. Throughout history women have been reduced to playing life's perpetual supporting role, where we serve no other purpose but to make men feel good about themselves.

Marriage manuals aimed at women used to caution wives against nattering to their husband when he arrived home from work. He doesn't want to know about your day, the books instructed. A wife's job is to ask about his day.

In the corporate world, it's often the job of women to listen while men talk. I played this role many times. I would smile, look amazed and ask more questions while a male client, vendor or manager told me how great he was.

And, on the basis of knowing precisely nothing about me, that man would make it clear that he found me as interesting as a sock. My only value was to reflect back his genius.

Men's lack of interest in what women have to say and men's fundamental belief that they are infinitely more important and interesting plays out in boardrooms and in the media. Studies repeatedly show that men monopolise the talking time and when women do speak, men will talk over them.

And if they do deign to listen to women, their body language will often convey disinterest. The image of a man "listening" to a woman in a meeting with his legs outstretched and his hands clasped behind his head is so common it now has a name: "centrefolding". This body language conveys superiority and says, "You can't tell me anything I don't already know".

How often do you see a woman assume such a contemptuous pose?

This is why, in general, I much prefer the company of women. There's more likely to be reciprocity and mutual respect, and a willingness to search for common ground. She gives a bit, I give a bit, and we both lose track of time and end up enriched rather than sucked dry.

In contrast, talking to men can just feel like work with inadequate compensation.

Kasey Edwards is the best-selling author of Thirty-Something and Over It.

