10 things I learnt about surviving reunions

Reunions are not the place to dress down someone for being hideous 20 years ago. Maybe at the afterparty.

I didn't go to my high school reunion. The women who were naughty girls and my darling friends 40 years ago weren't coming and I can't remember having anything in common with the others.

This was confirmed when one of the good girls wrote to me, detailing all her offences against me. Apologising for things I didn't remember. She clearly thought she was a bully. I thought she was a bore. She has enough pain in her life, so I accepted her apologies for transgressions I no longer remembered.

Reunions are drinking parties - but that's not all they are.



For some of us, they also provide a moment to revisit the past. Which may not be an entirely good thing. Love and lust jostle alongside hatred and jealousy, and occasionally boredom. Of course, you've kept in touch with the people you really liked. All three of them.

READ MORE:

* How to find out who your real friends are

* My friend was my bridesmaid, but I wasn't hers

* Why the Friends reunion could be pretty awkward



For some people, reunions are heartbreaking. I spoke to so many people in the leadup to the work reunion I just attended. Many felt they just couldn't bear it, too many sad memories or too much embarrassment. Those who'd left of their own accord, who felt as if they were mistresses of their own destiny, were pleased to come. Pleased to catch an eyeful of the babe who'd sat opposite them 20 years ago (and sadly let himself go). Pleased to show they'd survived life.

Why did I decide to go?

I went as a babysitter for someone who was very reluctant. I am an insane stickybeak and love to gossip. I would see, all in one spot, women I adore and continue to see. I could marvel at the still-glorious bottom of somebody that I used to know. I could answer questions such as, "Are you still married? Do you still have sex with your husband?"

What did I learn? This.

1. It's not possible to fix the past at a reunion

Tanya Meade, a professor of clinical psychology and director of clinical and health psychology research at Western Sydney University, says reunions can open up old wounds.

"Reunions can be a nostalgic catch-up with one's past; but for some it can feel like the past catching up with them. Time can heal some wounds - perceptions might change, the significance of wrongs might fade, and one's sense of self might grow stronger.

"However, some wounds can remain silently unresolved and reunions can bring those wounds back into plain sight," she says.

2. You might not recognise anyone

For some of us, we barely recognise a soul. Research by Harvard University psychologist Patrick Cavanagh in the early nineties asked his subjects to match photos from school with photos 25 years on. Some were easier than others, but as he wrote: "Some faces are clearly more difficult to match than others, often because of extensive hair loss, weight gain, wrinkling, and so forth."

He also said that those whose careers specialised in visuals - the plastic surgeons, the illustrators - they did a better job picking out the faces. Of course, you can always look at the photos and maybe you will resolve to go next time.

3. Go with an open heart

While it's not possible to 'fix' the past, we can change how we respond to past events.

"Reunions can be an opportunity to embrace the young person one was and acknowledge the adult he or she has become," says Meade.

"Reunions, when viewed as opportunities to reflect on life changes and growth, can be a positive way to work through feelings about the past."

Try to forgive old indiscretions and offences of times past. Reunions are not the place to dress down someone for being hideous 20 years ago. Maybe at the afterparty where you have lost control.

4. Don't go as your 25-year-old self

You have changed and so have your colleagues. You have become more poised and you've had more experience with everything. Sometimes this is hard, because seeing these people makes you behave in ways you behaved all those years ago.

As Meade says, one's sense of self changes and develops over time and life experiences can shape a person positively or negatively, promote growth or stagnation.

"What was once a painful or traumatic event won't necessarily lose that character, but one's emotional response to that moment may be different in the future."

5. Have something positive to say to everyone

Praise people for their appearance. I know, that bloke has put on 30 kilos and his facial features are adrift since you last saw him but he's probably trapped in a job he hates and drinks too much. Maybe his shirt is lovely. Or his skin. Or he did something very sweet all those years ago.

6. Pretend you remember everyone - even if you don't

You can always take quick photos and ask someone with a better memory than you. Be as interested in the admin and secretarial staff as you are in your former boss. Otherwise, it makes you look like a jerk. Maybe you are one.

7. Drink and kiss in moderation

Unless you are married to someone there, tongue firmly in mouth, or cheek. Keep your freaking hands to yourself. Seriously.

8. Be curious

"One can view a reunion as an opportunity to understand how he or she has changed and grown over time," says Meade.

"Be curious about your peers - here and now - and about yourself in that moment."

So, if people ask you for your phone number or want to friend you on Facebook, that's fine. Be as open as you like because it's one night only. You can always block them later.

9. Save your debriefing for when you get home

And discover that the woman you thought was a terrible snob all those years ago turns out to be the most charming person imaginable. Or is still cringingly hideous.

10. Say no if you are too frightened this time and recognise you will always have another chance

And say yes, if you want to revisit the past in the present.

We make so many mistakes when we are young. Thank God we grow out of it.

- smh.com.au