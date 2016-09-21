Couple living on less than $3 a day each to raise awareness of human trafficking

GRANT MATTHEW/stuff.co.nz A New Plymouth couple are eating for $2.85 a day each, to raise awareness for human trafficking.

Dan Lander's heart broke when he discovered the plight of India's impoverished, fuelling the start of his ambition to help those trapped in human trafficking.

"When I travelled there in 2007, I saw this sort of desperation," he said.

"The trip served as a catalyst to have a think about how I could respond to this brokenness."

GRANT MATTHEW/Fairfax NZ Dan and Mai Lander, from New Plymouth, are each eating off $2.85 a day to raise awareness of human trafficking.

After living in Kolkata for six months in 2010, Dan returned to New Zealand and married Mai.

Soon after marriage, the couple were motivated to return to India where they lived in a small community and saw first-hand how some struggled with everyday life.

"I saw women who would pool money so they could make a better quality meal," Mai said.

The Landers' worked with Freeset - a fair trade business offering employment to women trapped in Kolkata's sex trade.

During their five years abroad, they had sons Thom, 2, and Bobby, 4. The family remained in the close-knit community until just six weeks ago when they returned to New Zealand to raise the boys in New Plymouth.

The couple said though they weren't sure what the next step was, they desired to continue helping the cause.

"The Below the Line campaign just grabbed our attention," Dan said.

"It's a way we can still help even though we're in New Zealand."

As a part of Tearfund NZ - a non-profit organisation aimed to serve impoverished communities in Africa, Asia and South America - the Live Below the Line challenge asks Kiwis to feed themselves with just $2.85 a day for five days.

"It's a lot of rice and lentils," Mai said. "You have to get a bit creative."

Participants set up a profile and people can sponsor and donate. Money raised is sent to Nepal, Thailand, Cambodia and Fiji to assist programmes that prevent, protect, and rehabilitate victims of human trafficking.

The Landers said they sponsored themselves with the money they would save.

"It's a great opportunity to put yourself in someone else's shoes," Dan said.

"It's good to let others' lives impact how you live yours."

The awareness campaign began on Monday and runs until Friday.

The couple said their children were exempt this year, but might get them involved in the future.​

"It's only a week but we're going to come out the end of this even better and more loving," Dan said.

Nvader's Carter Quinley, an expert on slavery in South East Asia, said human trafficking is the fastest growing global criminal enterprise, with about 21 million to 45 million people in captivity and exploited sexually or for slave labour.

Nvader is an anti-trafficking organisation in Thailand set up by New Zealanders.

Quinley is travelling the country to speak to groups and churches about the Live Below the Line campaign.

"Those living below the poverty line around the world are at a particular vulnerability," she said.

"I encourage Kiwis to combat the issue as best they can."​

HOW TO EAT FOR LESS THAN $3

Spiced Vegetable Fritters (serves 4; costs $0.40)

Ingredients

1 onion, finely chopped

2 C grated vegetables (whatever is cheap and in season)

1 tsp salt

1 C chickpea flour

1 tsp curry powder

oil for frying

4 Tbsp sweet chili sauce for dipping

Method

Step One: Heat a little oil in a pan and saute onion until soft. Take a mixing bowl and add all the remaining ingredients, along with the onion. (If you don't have chickpea flour, you can use regular flour). Depending on what veges you use, you may have to add some water to make the mixture into a batter. Stir the mix until it is fully combined then let it rest in the fridge for an hour. Stir again before cooking.

Step Two: Heat oil in a pan and cook large spoonfuls of the mix until brown. Flip and cook the other side. Serve with sweet chilli sauce.

