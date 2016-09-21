Can you ever be taken seriously with a tattoo?

123rf Can tattoos affect your career chances?

When a 17-year-old Jenifer Baxter decided to have a butterfly intertwined with an anti-nuclear symbol inked on her upper right arm, and the word "peace" etched above her wrist, she had no idea that she would go on to become one of the most senior female engineers in Britain.

"I was very much anti-war when I was younger," explains Dr Baxter, now 39 and head of energy and environment at the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

"I still am, but the tattoos are very much part of my time as a rebellious teenager."



She doesn't regret them, and has never considered having them removed - though in her 20s she did camouflage the word "peace" with a large dragonfly - but she has spent decades dealing with the various consequences of being an inked-up engineer.



READ MORE:

* Six things everyone who gets tattoos is asked

* Would you turn down tattooed jobseekers?

* Facebook says traditional Maori tattoo breached community standards



For the first 13 years of her career, she covered them up at her Westminster office, in meetings and at conferences, revealing them only when the summer heat meant she couldn't bear to wear long sleeves.



"Colleagues were really surprised," she says. "No one ever made explicit comments to me about hiding them but I felt it was expected of me. I was already on the back foot in my profession, being a woman, so it was about fitting in and making my ability well-known before I let people know my personality."



Margaret Mountford, the lawyer and businesswoman best known for being Lord Alan Sugar's right-hand woman on The Apprentice, would agree she was right to be worried.



Mountford recently said tattoos "are a real problem for young people" in the workplace, and could kill their career chances.



"Some people seem to think tattoos are like jewellery, but not to me and not to many others." She even added that she didn't consider them hygienic.



Sure enough, Dr Baxter has been on the receiving end of critical comments over the years from her peers; a student at Cardiff University suggested she belonged in a polytechnic, and a colleague recently told her she was the most tattooed engineer they knew.



"Maybe they've even held me back," she agrees. "I think society still does turn its nose up at people who are different and don't fit in.



"I have three degrees, I've started my fourth, I have three children and I've been married a long time. I'm a boring, middle-class white woman, but people don't perceive me that way, even though my appearance is like my gender - it has no bearing on my ability to do what I do."



It was only recently, when speaking to the BBC, that Dr Baxter decided to appear on TV in a short-sleeved top - rather than covering up.



"The response was broadly positive," she notes. "It shows people that engineers aren't just men in suits. I feel much better now that I've outed myself as being tattooed and employed - and I've done a better job for not hiding up who I am."

123rf Tattoos have become part of the working wardrobe of many professionals.

Increasingly, tattoos are part of the working wardrobe of many professionals. In Britain it is estimated that one in five adults now has a tattoo, and in the US this jumps to two-fifths of 30-somethings. Anecdotally, many tattoo artists report that women now make up the majority of their clients.

Samantha Cameron famously sports a dolphin on her ankle, while Victoria Beckham - another successful businesswoman in her own right - has several inkings across her body.

Of course, the fashion world has always taken a more favourable view of tattoos than, say, the British police or government, both of whom close their jobs to people with inkings on the face, hands or neck.

But they're not the only organisations to take a firm stance. Dr Andrew Timming has conducted several studies on the subject for the University of St Andrews and found that tattoos still reduce people's employability in corporate fields.

"Where there's more customer interaction, it's more likely to be a problem, for example if you're a lawyer dealing with clients.

"There are certain stereotypes that work against people with visible tattoos, and connotations associated with delinquency, health problems - particularly mental health - and rebelliousness. They can certainly impact how you're perceived, and it's worth noting they you're not protected in your job if you have tattoos, because there's no such thing as discrimination against tattoos."

Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that laser tattoo removal is becoming more popular. Dr Susan Mayou, consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic, sees approximately 20 people a month and estimates that half of those come to her because they no longer think their tattoos are professionally acceptable.

"There's a certain age group where they feel it's inappropriate, from their 30s onwards, when they might feel they want a promotion," she explains. But it can be a lengthy and expensive process to have them removed, with monthly treatments costing up to £300 and continuing for up to two years.

Hayley Smith, the 28-year-old founder of a PR firm, contemplated removing a "rock'n'roll" tattoo on her arm (the result of a university drinking game) after spending most of her working life covering it up. Today it still affects her work, but she has started to embrace the memories it holds.

"Potential corporate clients have said they don't feel my tattoos are in line with their business. But if they're not willing to look past them at my skill set and what I have achieved, I think it's their problem. It's part of who I am."

Dr Timming thinks this attitude is common, especially in creative and tech industries, where billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg are known for wearing trainers and hoodies in the workplace.

"In [these fields] it could help you, as it could be indicative of creativity or individuality. Given the increased prevalence of tattoos and that people with tattoos are ageing and becoming decision makers, I think there will be a time where they're accepted professionally."

And senior women in professional worlds, such as Dr Baxter, are leading the way. "Today I think they can be an asset," she says. "It allows people to see you're not just like everyone else and you're got your own personality."

- The Telegraph, London