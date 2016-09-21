'The Secret Life of Men' documentary needed to reveal men's secret habits

123rf What husbands get up to when they think no one's looking could be TV gold.

OPINION: Ever since The Secret Life of Four Year Olds and Five Year Olds, I've been wondering why someone hasn't made a hidden camera documentary about The Secret Life of Men. Good idea or what?

The men under surveillance would need to be in their mid-forties to fifties - the period when men start to develop their secret lives in earnest. (Not suggesting women aren't getting odd at the same life stage but there is no attempt to disguise our oddness. We let it all hang out.) Men, however, go secret on everything. They do all the things you would expect someone to do secretly, and then gradually keep adding more secret activities. I'm not talking about affairs, or weird sexual fetishes. That's a whole other documentary on it's own.

No, The Secret Life of Men would be a PG-rated window on to the habits and behaviours that men believe to be slightly shameful, or eccentric, or have simply chosen to keep secret because that way they get to do whatever it is exactly as they want, without any interventions. Minus any women, in other words.

READ MORE:

* I have a hot husband and it is harder than I thought

* Do I have to stay hot for my man?

* Woman chooses her dog over her future husband



If The Secret Life of Men cameras were in our house, for example, they would pick up on - I'm guessing - my husband's habit of diving into the drier to find his washing and then kicking the rest into the larder, where you can shut the door and hope no one ever finds it.

Also there would be incriminating footage of me shouting off-camera: "Put the leftovers on a plate," and him glancing at the leftovers, shouting back: "Aren't any", and then burying them in the bin. Similarly there would be night vision tracking shots of him finding chocolates in a box (in a box, so you were obviously intending to give them to someone; who buys chocolates in a box for themselves?), eating some on the bottom layer and putting it back. Or biting into a block of cheese and afterwards trying to break off the teeth marks. And that's just the kitchen cameras.

You'd need a camera by the bins, obviously. God knows what goes on out there but it's complicated, and secret. If chicken has been eaten, the carcass and bones are consigned to a separate carrier bag (something to do with foxes) which is then stored somewhere overnight. In the morning he jogs with the carrier bag (seriously) to a public bin which avoids bones ending up strewn all over the pavement. (Does this count as fly tipping? If yes, I'm exaggerating for effect!)

Then there's the in-car camera. It's well known that men sit in parked cars for hours doing who knows what to avoid coming in and peeling potatoes/talking to their family. Sometimes they're listening to the radio. More often they're working their way through a smorgasbord of banned foodstuffs, starting with liquorice all sorts.

The car boot is their dirty secrets stash. There are things in there that rolled out of a Warehouse bag back in February. There is football kit from last season, unwashed, and dry cleaning that has been missing, believed lost, for two years.

Quite possibly there is the leather jerkin they are forbidden from wearing, and the holey, moth-breeding jumper that they swore they had taken to the dump, and probably a TV that cost the same as a family holiday in Mustique, which he is working up to pretending he has on loan from someone at work.

Last, but not least, there's the laptop camera, and you know what you'll find them doing on that. Apart from looking up pictures of Katya Adler (sorely missed since Brexit) and certain episodes of Orange is the New Black, they are mainly surfing Zoopla for cottages by the sea, room for one, and a fully equipped sound recording studio.

Can't wait.

- The Telegraph, London