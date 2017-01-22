Manifesto: Why judge masculinity using outdated criteria?

OPINION: I think it's high time we rid ourselves of the term "alpha male".

You've likely heard it before. Alpha, the Greek numeral with the value of one, is often used to define what what masculinity should look like.

Alpha male psychology is borrowed from the animal kingdom: he's the animal that eats first, mates first, and gets what he wants first.

Accordingly, an alpha male is the provider; the dominant head of his pack. He's supposed to be physically strong, competitive, and unemotional.

For the modern man, of course, it's all an act. We've been told (by society, our peers, and likely our fathers) what it means to be a man, and strive to conform to it.

Because an alpha male needs to compare himself to weaker, emasculated men who don't live up to his ideals (without them, the alpha's place in the kingdom is unclear), it's often seen necessary to bandy about the "beta male" label, too.

Personally, the alpha/beta duality is something forced upon me as early as childhood. I was one of the weaker, less commanding boys in my group of friends. I didn't lead the pack. I was a beta, a "number two", a lesser sidekick.

At seven or eight years old you have no idea you're being pushed into that beta box; instead, you simply think you're not "cool" enough.

Decades later, I can see my beta status was something relegated to me by the boys that wanted to ensure they were alphas. They couldn't be Batman if there wasn't a Robin.

But as men, we shouldn't be forced into boxes of what masculinity is supposed to look like – or should I say, what masculinity used to look like.

The world has moved on from the alpha/beta rhetoric, and, put simply, we're just not animals anymore.

The alpha versus beta male dichotomy gives some men low self esteem and encourages others to behave like primitive chest-beaters.

It doesn't encourage the virtues of the 2017 man – proud but considered, assertive but sensitive, fit and able but not a brute – in the slightest.

If you want to take one useful quality out of the alpha male psyche and incorporate it into your life, it would be that of "protector".

As men – especially if you're a white man – you have a certain privilege in this world that others aren't afforded.

Recognising you're in a privileged position and doing something with it can make you the ultimate protector.

Because of your privilege, you can lend your voice to the call for equality and not be seen as a "whinger".

You personally don't stand to benefit, and your stance will thus be taken with clout – just look at what former US Vice President Joe Biden did to raise awareness about sexual assault.

Men don't naturally fall into A or B groups. We're all just men. We're all flawed, and we all have insecurities.

But as men, we all also have a lot of power, and we can use it for the greater good. What's more "alpha" than that?

