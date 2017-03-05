Manifesto: Friends and money don't mix

OPINION: From time to time I've been asked to help out a mate with a bit of cash.

It's never been anything major – $20 here, $50 there – and it's always been for a legitimate reason, like they forgot their wallet or (back in my student days) they were skint and were waiting to get paid that night.

Other friends have been less fortunate. Some have loaned hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars for seemingly good reasons, only to never see the money again. Naturally, this can easily ruin a relationship.

Mixing mates and money can be troublesome. Some of us guys take a hard-line approach and say no, out of principle and the desire to keep our friendships intact. Others look at it on a case-by-case basis – how genuine the request is, how close the friend is and their own ability to front up with the cash.

We men have instilled in us from a very young age that money is very important – perhaps the most important thing in life. With that, comes the need for control over our cash. So when we put our money in somebody else's hands, we feel like we're losing some of that control, and that's hard to stomach.

See, the problem with men lending other men money is the resentment that comes after it. We are presented with a dilemma: if faced with not being paid back on time, which am I prepared to sacrifice, my funds or my friendship?

Usually we go with the funds the first time around, but friends who repetitively ask for money and don't pay it back usually get dropped. No matter how long-standing the friendship, it's hard to get over those feelings because trust has been broken.

Shakespeare was not a fan of lending his friends money. He wrote in Hamlet, "Neither a borrower nor a lender be", which I think is sage advice for the 2017 man.

Either borrowing or lending cash isn't the most gentlemanly thing you can do. Lending money can be an easy way to help a friend out of a dark financial place. But you could also be enabling, your friend rather than helping him work through his financial issues so they don't happen again.

Lending a friend money is a practical example of giving a man a fish and feeding him for a day, rather than teaching him how to fish for a lifetime.

