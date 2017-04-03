Manifesto: Poetry can help men understand themselves

OPINION: The very of idea of poetry is not seen as manly – it's about feelings, it's not straightforward, it's the ultimate purple prose.

As a writer, however, I'm expected to understand it and books are constantly recommended to me. Poems also accompany cards sent to me on special occasions and my own husband writes poetry on our kitchen blackboard.

Trouble is, I find poetry terribly difficult. I can grasp the individual words, maybe even the sentiment, but not the overall meaning. Essentially, this makes me feel stupid as a writer, a man and a person.

Back in the day, poetry was strictly a man zone. In Sumer (now Iraq) and Ancient Greece, for example, poetry was written by men and for men, for centuries.

In the 15th through to the 19th centuries, poetry was part of a gentleman's formal education.

Something changed in the last 120-odd years, though. We men began to see poetry as something strictly in the female domain, its "flowery" nature lending towards the feminine gaze rather than the masculine.

But poetry, both ancient and modern, can be masculine.

Recently, I've found strength, pride and stability – all traits assumed of men – in certain poems. And however daunting it is, I think I'm beginning to understand how to read them properly, too.

It doesn't hurt when you already know the underlying meaning of a poem before you read it. Going into a poem blind is useless unless you're a literary scholar.

After going through some very tough personal times in the last year, I've found solace in the poem Ulysses by Alfred, Lord Tennyson, the final lines of which read:

We are not now that strength which in old days

Moved earth and heaven, that which we are, we are;

One equal temper of heroic hearts,

Made weak by time and fate, but strong in will

To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield.

Admittedly, the only reason I know this poem is because it is read out in the James Bond film Skyfall. Nonetheless, it retains its potency for me.

I've been damaged by certain life events but my desire to push forward and never cower, remains fierce.

For any man who has experienced duress (and who hasn't?), Ulysses is a brilliant poem... It's about a man in sorrow who struggles to harmonise the aspects of his aspirational personality that conflict with each other.

I think many men find parts of their personality conflicting. Poetry, it seems, can help us all understand that we're not the first men in the world to think and feel certain ways and that so many of men's emotions are shared.

