Manifesto: 'Be a man' means defending others

OPINION: I once observed a 10-year-old boy being called names by his peers outside the supermarket. It bothered me, but happened so fast I didn't do anything about it. By the time I had processed it, all the boys had ridden away on their scooters.

Furthermore, I didn't know if – as an adult, and a stranger – I could do anything. I spent days wondering what power I'd had in the situation. Ever since, I've wanted to be more vocal whenever I've heard one person make derogatory comments about another.

Throughout my early life I, like most guys, was told to "be a man" or "man up". Now that I am a man, I see these are terms used to instil a sense of shame whenever males are perceived as being weak.

I would reject the dated definition of weak male behaviour, but if I were to use the word weak, I'd say it's standing by while someone is being given a hard time and doing nothing.

If there's a time to "be a man" it's standing up and interjecting, even when it is awkward and uncomfortable, or as I wrote two weeks back, even if you don't like conflict.

It takes confidence to interrupt a stranger's conversation. It's confronting, not least because you're being critical of somebody who probably isn't expecting it.

Uneasy as it made me, I tried it out for the first time in a bar. A group of lads were commenting on the weight of one of the staff. It was a meek initial attempt: I leaned over and said, "guys, come on", and they shrugged it off. I was a little afraid of getting a punch in the face, I won't lie. So I left it there. At least they knew somebody had a problem with what they were saying.

A friend recently lamented verbal sexism in a meeting (at Parliament, no less) and didn't know if he could speak up. He was a junior in a room full of superiors. I've been in this situation, though not concerning sexism: it was racism.

I overheard it on the train; it came out of the mouth of a professional-looking business-person. I wish I'd said something, then given a firm eyebrow raise. But my own fear kept me from doing it.

I know I'll eventually find the balls to speak to somebody this way, to be frank. In my opinion that's what "manning up" is about, and I want to be ready to rise to this challenge.

Making disparaging remarks about another person, or a group, is done to make the perpetrator feel more empowered. The only way to take away that power is to stand taller than them.

Edmund Burke famously said: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing."

While a few casual comments by a stranger might seem far from sinister, the compounding effect of them society-wide is something any "real man" or really, any woman. too, ought to fight.

