Manifesto: A man and his mum

OPINION: A lot of guys don't have great relationships with their mothers. They see them as overbearing busybodies; forever attempting to interfere with the adult life of the modern, independent man.

But in a book of essays Our Mothers' Spirits: On the Death of Mothers and the Grief of Men, editor Bob Blaine pens a phrase I find particularly relevant: "Men don't have to psychologically separate from the mother to be masculine," he wrote. "Everyone must leave home and become their own person, but you don't have to overreact and reject the mother."

I don't get to see my mum very often – maybe once or twice a year, owing to the plane flight between us – but we are quite close. Sometimes we talk on the phone two or three times a week when something's going on in the family; other times we won't chat for a month, purely because we're both too busy.

Personality-wise, I'm very similar to my mother. We're both calm, pragmatic and good at problem-solving, but also both often stuck in our own heads. We're fixers and caretakers.

Over the past year or so, my mum and I have bonded over the realisation that we need to take better care of ourselves, and stop worrying so much about what others think. Psychologically, as Blaine surmises, we haven't really separated – our distance is only physical.

This hasn't always been the case. Growing up I didn't reject my mum, but I also wasn't terribly receptive to any kind of active parenting. There's a famous story about me that often comes out on my birthday: when I was five I was already making my own sandwiches, because "nobody else could do it right", apparently.

I recall when I first started to really need my mum. It wasn't until my early 20s. I was on the other side of the world on my OE and she was the only person I got comfort from when I was awfully homesick. That's when our regular phone conversations started, and they've been going strong for a decade now.

I think a lot of adult men have difficult relationships with their mothers because one or both parties struggle not to revert back to that parent/child dynamic when they communicate.

From a son's point of view, I can see why you'd hate being treated like a kid again. From a mother's, I can appreciate that it's difficult not to continually counsel someone you made inside your own body.

I'm really lucky that my mum doesn't give me unsolicited life advice. She's more of a sounding board; as am I to her.

This Mother's Day, that is what I'm thankful for: knowing my mother and I have grown into equals, and will forever stay that way.

