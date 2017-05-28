Manifesto: If I could just stop you there

OPINION: I've been fixated on the concept of "manterrupting" since my colleague Adam Dudding wrote the recent Sunday feature "Are men really talking too much?" and concluded that yes, essentially they are.

Manterrupting (and its cousin, mansplaining) are when men take over a conversation and potentially talk down to whomever is present, as a parent would to a child. Both are ways of asserting dominance.

I didn't think I was a manterrupter, but as a social experiment I decided to take a tally of the times I interrupted others during a week. I kept a little note on my phone, ticking a box every time I caught myself doing it.

At the end of the week I'd made a minimum of 85 interruptions. Eighty-five! How could this be? I like to think of myself as reasonably polite and respectful.

I went back and chatted to the friends and colleagues I'd interrupted. A common theme emerged with their comments: I am, what they call, a "loud talker".

I realised this was something I already know. I have two volumes: regular (which I think is whispering), and loud (which I think is normal).

I also am quite emotional when explaining myself. I use my hands – my whole body, really – to talk, and there's no way of hiding how I'm feeling on my extremely expressive face.

Subconsciously, am I trying to exert some kind of power over others? I think it's actually because I'm afraid of being left out. I grew up in a house full of boys. Everyone was noisy. If you wanted to get a word in, you had to fight for it. If you waited your turn to speak, it would never come.

This continued through university (who else remembers those heated debates in political science tutorials?) and into my professional life. As a journalist, I now interrupt because I either need clarity from someone, or they're going off on a tangent and I must reel them back in.

I don't know what your friends are like, but mine are like my brothers: if you want to have your opinion heard, you have to be forceful. Nobody ever turns to me at a dinner table and says, "Lee, what do you think?" I have to battle for that airtime.

Throughout my life, I've developed a somewhat authoritative voice. I speak with measured cadence and will often lower my octaves when I want to be taken seriously.

Perhaps this implies some sort of imposter syndrome: as if I don't feel valid in company and am trying to compensate.

Regardless, I probably can't claim the title of manterrupter because my interruptions are not gender-specific. In fact, while I'm very happy interrupting other men, I actually feel at fault when interrupting women (and try to be self-effacing if I must do it).

Our voices are a good way to be noticed, and I use mine strategically. If my timbre ever blurs the line between authoritative and arrogant, however, I need someone to call me out on it.

