Manifesto: How about a little respect?

OPINION: When we hear the phrase "sexual harassment", we tend to link it to the workplace. In fact, it's estimated that half of all women have been sexually harassed at work.

Sexual harassment is undoubtedly about power, perhaps even more than sexual desire itself. It often happens when one party wants to be validated, to feel they're on top.

It doesn't just happen at work though. I've spoken with female friends about sexual harassment, and every single one has revealed it happens to them frequently.

Normally on the street or in bars – unwelcome comments and physical gestures directed towards them from strangers. It seems to me they've come to accept it as part of being female in the world.

I was taken aback the first time I heard this. How could one be complacent with being harassed on a daily basis?

When it was explained to me again and again by different women, a theme became clear.

All of them have thought of ways to combat the catcalling culture of modern society, but as individuals they feel helpless – as if any effort won't make a difference (it will only cause them extra stress) and the better solution is just to ignore it.

Sexual harassment happens to some men too, and we also dismiss it. I can't count the times I've had to remove a stranger's wayward hand when on a nightclub dance floor. It happens all the time and I just brush it off. I guess I don't want to seem rude.

As all who have experienced sexual harassment realise, perpetrators think they're giving you a compliment and you should be somehow be thankful for it.

Though I can't say my experiences compare with those of women, I understand their feeling of helplessness. It's easier to move on from the situation than to get into any kind of confrontation. You may feel unsafe and believe it's unwise to do anything about it.

This is why I think the onus is not on the victims of sexual harassment to tackle it head on. It's up to the rest of us. The responsibility is on the bystanders who observe and usually do nothing.

I also think preventing a culture that permits sexual harassment is the job of the parents of boys. I'm not a dad, so I'm hesitant to claim any expertise in this area.

However, from an outsider's point of view I believe it's the duty of fathers (and mothers, mind you) to teach their children to be respectful of others' bodies.

Yes, society plays a big part in our perceptions of what's acceptable in the world, but I reckon so much of this starts at home.

