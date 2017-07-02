Manifesto: Gender bathroom wars

OPINION: Every morning in bathrooms across the globe, men and women clash.

There's the fight over the sink as the parties shave bits of their bodies. The tussle over who's been in the shower too long. The toileting activities that put the whole room out of action for 10 minutes during rush hour.

For men, the bathroom is purportedly just a place for a quick wash and basic hygiene. For women, it's supposed to be a sanctuary.

I've known men and women who can get in and out of the bathroom in five minutes. Likewise, I've known people of both sexes who take a good hour to get ready in the morning.

Regardless of where I sit on this spectrum, I do know the things some of us men do in the bathroom that drive women crazy.

There's the open door policy. A lot of guys simply don't care to close the door for private matters. It's not that we don't value privacy while showering or going to the loo; for some reason we just think nobody will pass by and see us. Also, keeping the door open means the mirror doesn't get foggy.

Our eyesight is seemingly impervious to fingernail clippings. We let them fly about and cannot find them again. We have no clue where a wet bathmat goes (and everywhere we hang it seems to be wrong), so our safest bet is just to leave it on the floor.

We're bad at leaving toothpaste and whisker residue in the sink, folding towels so they all match, and every so often we'll lose track of time in the shower and use all the hot water.

However, women aren't innocent either. The ones I've lived with may have been respectful of everybody's time pressure during the morning bathroom run, but there have still been things that have bothered the gents in the house, too.

Foundation marks on white towels has to be number one. It drives us up the wall seeing those strange brown smears and not knowing if a towel is usable or not.

There are also the stray hairs. Hairs, hairs, everywhere. How is it possible you're not bald?

Then there's the unpredictability of bathroom time required when you go out in the evening. Sometimes all you need is 15 minutes. Other times it's 90. What on earth are you doing in there?

Watching an episode of House of Cards recently, I found the answer to gender bathroom wars.

Claire and Frank Underwood's bathroom has two heads in one walk-in shower, two sinks, two mirrors, two heated towel rails and lots of space in between.

Save for having separate bathrooms, I think the Underwoods have it sorted: be responsible for your own space and ensure there's no cross-contamination and everybody's ablutions will be done happily.

